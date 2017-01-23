Plateau United beat 10-man Sunshine Stars to stay atop NPFL

Jos - Plateau United Football Club of Jos defeated Sunshine
Stars of Akure 3-1 to remain top of the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football
League (NPFL).
Sunshine Stars were reduced to 10 men in the 27th minute
when Saka Ayo earned a straight red card after a tackle on Plateau United’s
Philip Azango on Sunday.
Shortly after the incident, United went close to breaking
the deadlock during a goalmouth scramble but the shot at goal went wide.
However, Benjamin Turba gave the Jos-based club the lead
they craved for in the 44th minute of the encounter.
Kabiru Umar doubled United’s lead in the 70th minute through
a header to Ogene Elijah’s cross.
Substitute Emeka Umeh put the match beyond the reach of the
visitors when he made it 3-0 in the 79th minute.
Umeh almost got a double for himself when he rounded the
Sunshine goalkeeper to face an empty net, but his effort went just wide.
The visitors got a consolation goal in the last minute of
the match.
Kayode Olujohungbe, the Sunshine Stars’ coach, later blamed
poor officiating for Ayo’s sending-off and his team’s defeat.
He said there was no reason for the red card and contended
that Plateau United’s first goal was scored from an offside position.
Also read: Heartland FC have joined Plateau United in accepting sanctions, LMC says
The coach, however, said his team would put its house in
order and improve on getting better results, having won only one of their first
two matches.
But Kennedy Boboye, Plateau United’s Chief Coach, saw
nothing wrong with the officiating, insisting that his side’s victory was
well-deserved.
Boboye said the team was still on course in achieving its
target of 15 points from their first five games.
He however expressed concern at their los concentration towards
the end of matches, which saw his team concede two late goals in the last two
matches.
Meanwhile, Philip Azongo of Plateau United has been voted
the man of the match for the second time in two matches.
- NANFor
the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us
on Twitter and like our Facebook page.
- NAN