Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Riot breaks out in Lagos as Hausa trader kills Yoruba driver over N30

Riot broke out on Mojeed street, Igando Lagos, when a 40-year-old Hausa trader, Ibrahim Adamu, allegedly killed a bus driver, Lekan Adeleke.

Pochettino rues missed opportunity after Sunderland draw

02 February 2017, 05:31

Most Read

Related Stories

Sunderland - Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted he was disappointed after his side dropped two points in their bid to eat into Premier League leaders Chelsea's lead with a 0-0 draw with struggling Sunderland on Tuesday.

Spurs leapfrogged London rivals Arsenal on goal-difference, nine points behind Chelsea -- who were held 1-1 by Liverpool on Tuesday -- after a bruising stalemate at struggling Sunderland.

Pochettino's side are unbeaten in the league since mid-December, an eight-match run that has seen them take 20 of a possible 24 points to maintain their hopes of securing at the very least a top four finish in May.

The Argentinian confessed to leaving Sunderland reflecting on what might have been at an opportunity lost.

"I'm disappointed, not frustrated," he said.

"We're on a good run at the moment, and it was a chance to cut the gap on Chelsea so when you drop two points like tonight then it's difficult not to feel bad about it."

- 'Not aggressive enough' -

Danny Rose faces a scan on a knee injury that forced the England defender off before half-time in an uncompromising contest.

Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell was fortunate to escape with only a yellow card after a sickening challenge on Tottenham's Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele.

Spurs return to action at the weekend when they host Middlesbrough on February 4.

Also read: Pochettino demands no more Spurs lows after highs

"Danny will be assessed," said Pochettino.

"He's twisted his knee and we'll know more tomorrow. I don't know if it was a red card for Rodwell, it's difficult for referees to take a quick decision, and we need to support his decision.

"I thought we were poor in the first half and although we were better in the second, it wasn't enough to win the game.

"We weren't aggressive enough -- that was the problem and we can't afford that.

"We all need to learn and try to fix it."

Relegation-threatened Sunderland failed with late transfer bids for Leicester City forward Leo Ulloa and Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez as David Moyes attempted unsuccessfully to fill the void left by the two-month injury absence of Nigerian international Victor Anichebe.

"I don't know if I'd use the word frustrating," said Moyes, who bought in Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo on Monday from one of his former clubs Everton.

"We were trying to add to the squad but we knew it was going to be a difficult few days.

"The injury to Victor made the situation a lot harder for us. Some players we couldn't get, and some clubs chose not to sell their players, so that's where we're at."

The Black Cats are without a win in eight games in all competitions, but were boosted by a welcome point to lift them off the bottom of the Premier League on goal difference ahead of Hull, who play Manchester United on Wednesday.

Despite moving off the foot of the table, victory for Swansea leaves them five points adrift of safety.

"We're aware of the way the other results went, but we can't do a lot about that," said Moyes.

"What we can do is to build on what we've got, get that team spirit and toughness about us and take pride in this performance because I thought we really stuck at it."

- AFP

Tags tottenham hotspur sunderland mauricio pochettino football
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Klopp irked by Liverpool fans' impatience

02 February 2017, 05:31
Mauricio Pochettino (Gallo Images)

Mauricio Pochettino (Gallo Images)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.