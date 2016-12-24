Rangers FC to embark on 4 African nation pre-season tour

Enugu - The Rangers International FC will embark on a four
African countries pre-season tour to strengthen the capacity of the team for
the forthcoming tournaments.
Rangers FC, the current champion of the Nigerian
Professional Football League (NPFL), would be representing the country in the
2016/2017 Confederation of African Football (CAF) League.
Rangers’ Media Director, Foster Chime, told NAN on Saturday
in Enugu that the African countries to be toured by the team are Benin
Republic, Togo, Ghana and Cameroon.
Chime, said that the two weeks pre-season continental tour
would commence after the Christmas break.
He said that the tour would afford the club the opportunity
to strategise and consolidate on its preparations for the forthcoming 2016/2017
NPFL league, Federation Cup and the 2016/2017 CAF league commencing in February
2017.
“The players and officials of the club had already proceeded
on a one week Christmas break, which commenced on Thursday, Dec. 22 and they
are expected back on Dec. 28 to commence immediate training.
“Coach Imama Amapakabo, has already submitted a
comprehensive programme for the club immediately after the Christmas break,
which involves Rangers FC embarking on four African countries tours, to the
Steering Committee of Board of Rangers FC.
“The programme, which has been approved, would see the club
travel to Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana and Cameroon to play notable top clubs in
those countries.
“The tour will afford Rangers the opportunity to strategise
and consolidate on its preparations for the forthcoming 2016/2017 NPFL league
and most importantly the 2016/2017 CAF league
commencing in February 2017,’’ he said.
Chime, revealed that the Steering Committee of the Board of
Rangers FC earlier this week concluded negotiations on some old players of the
club.
“The committee consolidated on signing some new players for
registration commencing in a few days time,’’ he added.
The Enugu-based club, which had just been honoured by the
State Government, before now had been playing friendly matches with local
football clubs to keep its players in shape.
