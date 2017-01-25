Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

FG orders investigation of BBNaija shooting in South Africa

The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting in South Africa of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show.

Rangers go into bread production, other confectioneries

25 January 2017, 10:38

Most Read

Related Stories

Enugu - Rangers International FC has revealed that it will start rolling out its branded bread called “Rangers Bread’’ and other flour confectionery products in Enugu metropolis.

Rangers’ Marketing Manager, Ignatius Okafor, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Okafor said the move was meant to shoring-up the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the club to prosecute a successful 2016/2017 football season.

He noted that the branded bread and other confectioneries from the club would be sold at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu during matches as snacks to spectators.

“The nutritious Rangers bread and other confectioneries will also be sold daily to the teeming fans of Rangers residing within Enugu metropolis and its outskirt for a start.

“And we will be glad to extend our supplies to other areas or states where our fans want them to come to.

“I believe that apart from getting IGR, the initiative will go a long way in making Rangers a household name and brand in most families, neighbourhoods and communities within and outside Enugu State,’’ he said.

Also read: Enugu Rangers worry Christian Chukwu

He noted that the club would not rely solely on the state government but has decided to go into partnerships and businesses that would generate funds.

Okafor, however, noted that the club needed more funds as it would be going for continental derbies as well as defending its 2015/2016 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) trophy and Federation Cup in the current season.

Rangers will be visiting JS Saoura of Algeria on Feb. 10 for its first leg of the CAF Champions League. It will host the Algerian club on Feb. 17 in Enugu for the second leg.

The Cathedral -Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu – has a seating capacity of 22,000 spectators.

The stadium is expected to be filled to the brim during Rangers’ continental ties as it is normally seen during important national football derbies.

- NAN

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- NAN

Tags enugu rangers football
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Liverpool seek League Cup home comfort in Saints semi-final

25 January 2017, 09:42

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.