Rangers go into bread production, other confectioneries

Enugu - Rangers International FC has revealed that it will
start rolling out its branded bread called “Rangers Bread’’ and other flour
confectionery products in Enugu metropolis.
Rangers’ Marketing Manager, Ignatius Okafor, made the
disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.
Okafor said the move was meant to shoring-up the Internally
Generated Revenue (IGR) for the club to prosecute a successful 2016/2017
football season.
He noted that the branded bread and other confectioneries
from the club would be sold at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu during matches
as snacks to spectators.
“The nutritious Rangers bread and other confectioneries will
also be sold daily to the teeming fans of Rangers residing within Enugu
metropolis and its outskirt for a start.
“And we will be glad to extend our supplies to other areas
or states where our fans want them to come to.
“I believe that apart from getting IGR, the initiative will
go a long way in making Rangers a household name and brand in most families,
neighbourhoods and communities within and outside Enugu State,’’ he said.
He noted that the club would not rely solely on the state
government but has decided to go into partnerships and businesses that would
generate funds.
Okafor, however, noted that the club needed more funds as it
would be going for continental derbies as well as defending its 2015/2016
Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) trophy and Federation Cup in the
current season.
Rangers will be visiting JS Saoura of Algeria on Feb. 10 for
its first leg of the CAF Champions League. It will host the Algerian club on
Feb. 17 in Enugu for the second leg.
The Cathedral -Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu – has a seating
capacity of 22,000 spectators.
The stadium is expected to be filled to the brim during
Rangers’ continental ties as it is normally seen during important national
football derbies.
