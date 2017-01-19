Hello 

Ranieri hopes fellow Italian Conte wins title

19 January 2017, 13:29

London - Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri is hoping fellow Italian Antonio Conte wins the English Premier League title with current leaders Chelsea.

Ranieri led Leicester to a shock triumph in the competition last year but they are languishing 15th in the 20-team standings, 31 points adrift of his former club.

"As former Chelsea coach and as an Italian supporter, I hope that Conte can achieve the goal," Ranieri told reporters in Florence on Tuesday ahead of the Italian Hall of Fame.

"(Conte) came without uproar but demonstrated that the Italian school of coaches is valid more than ever," he added.

Ranieri, who led Leicester to the English title for the first time in their history, is contracted to the midlands club until 2020 but he is not sure about his future.

"I hope to remain in England, I'm good here, even though in football one day you are in the stars and the next day in the dust, so never say never," the 65-year-old said.

Leicester travel to St. Mary's Stadium to face Southampton on Sunday hoping to find form and move clear from the relegation zone.

Kick off is at 14:00.

- Reuters

Tags leicester city chelsea english premiership antonio conte diego costa claudio ranieri soccer
Claudio Ranieri (Gallo Images)

Claudio Ranieri (Gallo Images)

