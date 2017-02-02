Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Riot breaks out in Lagos as Hausa trader kills Yoruba driver over N30

Riot broke out on Mojeed street, Igando Lagos, when a 40-year-old Hausa trader, Ibrahim Adamu, allegedly killed a bus driver, Lekan Adeleke.

Resurgent Cameroon stand in Ghana's path

02 February 2017, 05:33

Most Read

Related Stories

Franceville - The nearly men of African football in recent years, Ghana go into a sixth consecutive semi-final at the Cup of Nations when they face Cameroon in Franceville on Thursday.

The Black Stars have not won the trophy since 1982, instead gaining a reputation for coming up just short all too often over the last decade.

Avram Grant's side lost on penalties to the Ivory Coast in the final two years ago, while their current run of near misses began with a 1-0 defeat to Cameroon at home in Accra in 2008.

But in Gabon they have seemed like a side on a mission to end their long title drought and a 2-1 quarter-final win over DR Congo in Oyem on Sunday, secured thanks to a goal each from the Ayew brothers, took them through to the last four.

There a Cameroon side dismissed by most observers prior to the tournament awaits.

"In the group stage they played well and against Senegal they were very impressive, so the semi-final is going to be tough," Grant told Ghanaian media.

The Israeli will be eager to have skipper Asamoah Gyan -- a survivor of the 2008 squad -- back fit from the adductor injury suffered in their last group game against Egypt and that kept him out of the DR Congo win.

Meanwhile, Razak Brimah will hope to keep his place in goal despite being fined $2,500 by the Ghanaian FA after upsetting supporters with an outburst on Facebook.

Razak said he was responding to insults directed at his mother but nevertheless issued an official apology.

"I accept that as an ambassador for my country Ghana and a role model for many across the globe, I should not have reacted this way," said the 29-year-old.

Also read: Cameroon favourites, insists coach of rivals Senegal

- Exceeding expectations -

The sedate town of Franceville, set amidst lush green rolling hills around the Mpassa river, was the venue for Cameroon's penalty shoot-out win over Senegal in the last round.

So while Ghana have had to travel to the south-east of Gabon from Oyem, Cameroon were able to stay at their base in the nearby town of Moanda, one of the biggest manganese producers in the world.

There Hugo Broos's side have been preparing contentedly in the knowledge they have already exceeded expectations in making it this far.

"Nobody was expecting us to be here but from the first day of our preparations for this tournament we had been hoping to go as far as possible," the full-back Fai Collins told several media outlets, including AFP, on Tuesday.

Cameroon progressed from their group at the expense of hosts Gabon and then edged out a much-fancied Senegal thanks to a Sadio Mane miss in a penalty shoot-out that followed a goalless draw.

They have put behind them the withdrawals of key players before the competition, including Joel Matip and Eric Choupo-Moting, and are flourishing under their Belgian coach.

"The players who didn't come have their own personal reasons why they didn't come and we are not looking back," added Collins, of Standard Liege in Belgium.

"We are focused on those who are here. It is a group, not one player or two players."

It is also a young squad, but Collins remembers well the win against Ghana at the same stage nine years ago when the Indomitable Lions side featured stars like Samuel Eto'o and Rigobert Song.

"I remember I was at home, watching the game with my parents," he said.

"It was an extraordinary feeling for us beating Ghana knowing they had a very good squad. Now I am here and I hope I can have the same feeling as I did back then."

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- AFP

Tags cameroon ghana afcon 2017 football
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Five Cameroon v Ghana facts

02 February 2017, 05:31
Ghana fan (Getty Images)

Ghana fan (Getty Images)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.