All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Ribery doubtful for Arsenal visit - report

Berlin - Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery could miss the first leg of next month's Champions League last 16 clash against Arsenal with a thigh problem, German media reported on Tuesday.

The Frenchman suffered the injury to his right leg after a training ground collision with Germany centre-back Mats Hummels and faces up to a month on the sidelines, according to German daily Bild.

Bayern begin a busy run of fixtures starting with this weekend's Bundesliga match at home to Schalke, with Wolfsburg then travelling to the Allianz Arena for a German Cup round of 16 tie next Tuesday.

Also read: Bayern's Ribery expands on Guardiola criticism

After a trip to Ingolstadt on February 11, the Gunners travel to Munich four days later as the two sides square off in Europe's premier club competition for the fourth time in five seasons.

But Ribery, who extended his Bayern deal until 2018 last November, is unlikely to feature after succumbing to more injury problems.

The 33-year-old was sidelined for a month earlier in the season but remains a key part of Carlo Ancelotti's side despite starting just eight of 18 league games this term.

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- AFP