Rivers United can win CCL title - Eguma

Technical manager of Rivers United, Stanley Eguma believes
his side can tear the form books to shreds and emerge champions of the 2017 Caf
Champions League.
Debutants, United were heavy underdogs in their preliminary
round tie against Malian side, AS Real Bamako who were making their seventh
appearance in the competition but pulled the chestnut out of the fire with a
convincing win.
The Pride of Rivers ran away 4-0 winners on aggregate and
now face the potentially extremely difficult task of stopping Sudanese club,
Al-Merrikh, a side making its 19th appearance in Africa’s premiere club
competition, from reaching the group stage.
Eguma is calm and tranquil about the task at hand but
predicts that says his charges cannot only just topple the 16-time Sudanese
champions but also go all the way in the competition this year.
“The Champions League is a very big stage and we know that
tougher opponents lie in wait.
“Our ambition is to win the competition and that is (also)
the ambition of the sponsors for the football club (the Rivers State
Government).
“We have crossed the first hurdle and we know there are more
hurdles for us to cross in future.
“This is the time for extreme hard work and mapping out of
strategies.
“The players have to lift their game too because the farther
we progress the more difficult it is expected to be.
“Al-Merriekh will be more difficult than AS Real Bamako and
we are ready to work to get the win,” he told the club’s official website, www.riversunitedfc.com.
Eguma’s side had struggled for goals in previous matches
before eventually coming good with four strikes against Real on Sunday.
The experienced gaffer said he was always confident the
goals would come.
“Scoring goals had always been our problem. The boys had
been jittery mainly because most of them were playing in Port Harcourt for the
first time and it was difficult for them to contain the pressure.
“Scoring four times against AS Real Bamako will give them a
lot of confidence going forward.
“I am sure that with time, scoring goals will be a thing of
the past for us,” he said. Rivers United will now return to Nigeria
Professional Football League (NPFL) duty on Wednesday when they face former
champions, Kano Pillars in Port Harcourt in a rescheduled game.
- News24 Nigeria