Rivers United defender Douhadji pleased to make Togo’s 2017 Afcon squad

24 December 2016, 21:11

Port Harcourt - Rivers United defender, Yaovi Joseph Douhadji has been named in Togo’s provisional squad to compete at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Gabon.

Douhadji is on the books of last season’s Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) runners up, Rivers United and is one of seven defenders called up by Togo national team head coach, Claude Leroy.

The 22-year-old strongman now wants to go one better as he has now set his sights on making the final 23-man list for the tournament.

“To be named among the best 25 players in my country is an extremely important thing.

“Now, I want to focus on working hard try to get the nod of the coach to make the final list.

“To represent my country at the Afcon will be a thing of great pride and I want to work hard to see that it happens,” he told the club’s official website, www.riversunitedfc.com.ng.

Douhadju is the youngest amongst 25 players named in Leroy’s provisional squad.

Togo is in Group C of the 2017 Afcon alongside the Ivory Coast, Congo DR and Morocco.

Togo’s provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Tchagouni (FC Marmande, France), Cédric Mensah (Le Mans, France), Kossi Agassa (club Less) 

Defenders: Serge Akakpo (Trabzonspor, Turkey), Hakim Ouro -Sama (AS Togo Port, Dyto), Gafar Mamah (Dacia, Moldova), Vincent Bossou (Young Africans, Tanzania), Sadat Ouro-Akoriko (Al Khaleej, Saudi Arabia); Dakeneam (Saint-Trond, Belgium), Joseph Douhadji (Rivers United, Nigeria) 

Midfielders: Matthieu Dossevi (Standard Liège, Belgium), Serge Gakpe (Genoa, Italy), Ihlas Bebou (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany), Floyd Ayité (Fulham, England), Henriques Eninful (Doxa, Cyprus), Lalawele Atakora (Helsingborgs, Sweden), Prince Segbefia (Goztepe, Turkey), Alaixys Romao (Olympiacos, Greece),  Franco Atchou (Dyto, Togo), Victor Nukafu (Entente II, Togo)

Forwards: Emmanuel Adebayor (Club less), Komlan Agbeniadan (WAFA, Ghana), Razak Boukari (Chateauroux, France), Fo Doh Laba (Berkane, Morocco)

- News24 Nigeria

Tags rivers united yaovi joseph douhadji football
