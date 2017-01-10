Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Buhari fires FRC boss whose actions caused Pastor Adeboye to retire

The head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ronaldo lambasts media campaign against him

10 January 2017, 19:01

Most Read

Related Stories

Madrid - Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he had to overcome media "campaigns" against him to win FIFA's inaugural "The Best" prize for the world's best player in 2016.

Ronaldo lifted the award at a star-studded ceremony in Zurich on Monday after a glittering year on the pitch saw him lead Madrid to Champions League glory and captain Portugal to their first ever major international triumph at Euro 2016.

However, Ronaldo's year was blighted by reports from an international consortium of media organisations in December that claimed a huge data leak involving 18 million documents showed the Portuguese hid 150 million euros ($160 million) from image rights in the British Virgin Islands.

Ronaldo, 31, has strongly denied all claims of wrongdoing.

"There were many doubts, many campaigns against me from inside and outside football," Ronaldo told Spanish radio station COPE.

"They wanted to hit me from all sides and the truth is The Best was The Best and that is me, so I am very happy.

"They wanted me to feel bad, but as I have said 'he who owes nothing, fears nothing in life'. As always, I have shut up a few mouths once again."

Also read: Ronaldo, Ranieri scoop top FIFA awards

The Spanish tax authorities have committed to investigating the allegations against Ronaldo and a series of other Spanish-based sports stars named in the "Football Leaks" investigation.

However, the four-time World Player of the Year insists he is calm and believes justice will be done in his favour.

"It bothers me because when you do things well, when you help a lot of people and I am going to mention the award for charity work, which is one of the best awards I have in my museum.

"I have helped so many people and you do so many good things, but people want to hit you to camouflage the bad things that others do.

"It bothered me and it continues to bother me, but justice is always done in the end and so we are going to wait and see what happens."

- AFP

Tags real madrid cristiano ronaldo football
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Ex-Nigeria international, Obi Okoye, for burial Thursday

10 January 2017, 17:43
Cristiano Ronaldo (Getty)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Getty)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.