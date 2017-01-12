Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Buhari removes Mamora, Bugaje from new ambassadorial list

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a new list of non-career Ambassadorial nominees with the exclusion of Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Usman Bugaje and PauIine Tallen who were on the list submitted last year.

Super Eagles make top 50 in FIFA ranking

12 January 2017, 16:02Israel Ojoko

Most Read

Related Stories

Lagos - Nigeria has been named the 50th best team in the world in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday.

In the January ranking, Super Eagles move one step up from 49th in December 2016.

The Gernot Rohr tutored side also move a step up from 8th to 7th on the continent.

Nigeria will not be at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off on Saturday after failing to qualify, but have taken a four-point lead in the 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Also read: Resurgent Super Eagles will not be in Gabon

Senegal and Ivory Coast maintained the top two spots, but Egypt displaced Tunisia to the 3rd spot, leaving fellow North African side Algeria in the 5th place in Africa.

Globally, the top 34 positions remain unchanged with Argentina, Brazil and Germany still holding first, second and third place respectively.

Despite the overall stability of the January table, two new teams have broken into the Top 50. Saudi Arabia (48, up 6) and Nigeria (50, up 1) move up at the expense of Albania (51, down 2) and Burkina Faso (53, down 3).

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- News24 Nigeria

Tags super eagles nigeria fifa ranking football
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

'Egyptian Messi' Salah's star rising for Egypt

12 January 2017, 15:42
Coach Sunday Oliseh in training with home-based Super Eagles players.

Coach Sunday Oliseh in training with home-based Super Eagles players.

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.