Super Eagles make top 50 in FIFA ranking Israel Ojoko

Lagos - Nigeria has been named the 50th best team in the world in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday.

In the January ranking, Super Eagles move one step up from 49th in December 2016.

The Gernot Rohr tutored side also move a step up from 8th to 7th on the continent.

Nigeria will not be at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off on Saturday after failing to qualify, but have taken a four-point lead in the 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Senegal and Ivory Coast maintained the top two spots, but Egypt displaced Tunisia to the 3rd spot, leaving fellow North African side Algeria in the 5th place in Africa.

Globally, the top 34 positions remain unchanged with Argentina, Brazil and Germany still holding first, second and third place respectively.

Despite the overall stability of the January table, two new teams have broken into the Top 50. Saudi Arabia (48, up 6) and Nigeria (50, up 1) move up at the expense of Albania (51, down 2) and Burkina Faso (53, down 3).

- News24 Nigeria