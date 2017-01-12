Super Eagles make top 50 in FIFA ranking

Lagos - Nigeria has been named the 50th best team in the
world in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday.
In the January ranking, Super Eagles move one step up from
49th in December 2016.
The Gernot Rohr tutored side also move a step up from 8th to
7th on the continent.
Nigeria will not be at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations which
kicks off on Saturday after failing to qualify, but have taken a four-point
lead in the 2018 World Cup qualifier.
Senegal and Ivory Coast maintained the top two spots, but Egypt
displaced Tunisia to the 3rd spot, leaving fellow North African side Algeria in
the 5th place in Africa.
Globally, the top 34 positions remain unchanged with
Argentina, Brazil and Germany still holding first, second and third place
respectively.
Despite the overall stability of the January table, two new
teams have broken into the Top 50. Saudi Arabia (48, up 6) and Nigeria (50, up
1) move up at the expense of Albania (51, down 2) and Burkina Faso (53, down
3).
- News24 Nigeria