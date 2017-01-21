Hello 

Trump allegedly shuns Buhari, invites Jonathan to inauguration

A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

Swansea seals first league victory at Liverpool

21 January 2017, 16:19

Liverpool - Gylfi Sigurdsson scored the winner to seal Swansea's first league victory at Anfield, reports BBC

Swansea lifted themselves off the bottom of the Premier League table and dealt a huge blow to Liverpool's title hopes with a thrilling win at Anfield.

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored from close range with 16 minutes left to give Paul Clement his first win as Swans boss and the club their first away league victory over the Reds.

Roberto Firmino had struck twice to draw the hosts level after Fernando Llorente's two goals in four minutes after the break.

The defeat leaves Liverpool seven points behind leaders Chelsea, who now have a game in hand, at home against Hull on Sunday.

Read more at BBC

- BBC

Tags liverpool fc football swansea city
Arsenal too reliant on Ozil and Sanchez - Adebayor

20 January 2017, 15:31
