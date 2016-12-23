Hello 

I am under pressure to contest for Presidency in 2019 - Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he is under intense pressure to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Tottenham aiming to improve on third-placed finish

23 December 2016, 09:39

London - Christian Eriksen says Tottenham are hoping to improve on last season where they pushed Leicester City all the way to the Premier League title before dropping to third at the end of a long season.

Spurs are currently fifth on the standings, some ten points adrift of leaders Chelsea, but only four points behind Liverpool in second.

The north London club remained the only unbeaten club in the top-flight until defeats to Chelsea and Manchester United during an injury-ravaged month.

Tottenham have since seen the majority of their stars return, and have four wins from their last five games, heading into a league clash with Southampton on Wednesday.

When quizzed on whether Spurs remained genuine title contenders, Eriksen told Sky Sports News HQ: "Yes, 100%, for sure.

"If you watch the first 44-and-a-half minutes of the game at Chelsea, I think we did very, very well. We showed we can compete with them. 

"It's not like you can say 'Oh they are much better'. Yes, they are doing really well and have not lost for 11 games and are on a really good run.

"But for us it is just about keeping up with everyone else and being as close as possible to the top. Of course I really want us to do better than last season, when we did really well. Hopefully we will finish even higher and we want to be in a position to do that so that is the main target." 

Eriksen has been one of the team's stars this term, and has netted five goals in his last five Premier League ties.

He added: "It's funny how football goes. The season started and I did well and after a few games people turned and said 'Oh it's bad' and now people say 'It's the best season ever'. 

"When the team is playing well then I am playing well. I am feeling very confident in the stuff we are doing and it's always good to help the team with some goals. 

"The style we have and the manner we are playing in has become better so I think we are on the right path definitely."

- Sport24

Tags tottenham hotspur chelsea english premiership christian eriksen london soccer
North African ties for Rangers, FC IfeanyiUbah in CAF Cups

22 December 2016, 10:05
