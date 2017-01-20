Hello 

United agree deal to sell Memphis Depay to Lyon

20 January 2017, 13:26

Manchester - Manchester United have agreed to sell Dutch winger Memphis Depay to Lyon in a £14.7 million deal with the Dutchman due to undergo a medical in France on Thursday according to reports.

The deal is believed to be worth an initial £14.7 million with an additional £8 million in bonuses which could see the fee rise to over £22 million.

The potential add-ons include Lyon securing Champions League football and if the former PSV Eindhoven player signs a new contract with the French side.

A buy-back option as well as sell-on clauses have also been inserted into the deal to safeguard United's stake in the player who has been touted as a star for the future but failed to make an impact at Old Trafford.

The Netherlands international arrived in Lyon on Wednesday night and will put pen-to-paper on Thursday to confirm his move to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

The 22-year-old was highly regarded in Europe before being snapped up by United under the management of Louis Van Gaal from PSV Eindhoven in a £25 million deal in June 2015.

Depay though struggled to gain first team opportunities with his off-field behaviour being attributed for his poor form as he was constantly in the headlines for his penchant for fancy cars and a lavish lifestyle.

The Duthman now vacates the famous number 7 jersey that he wore while at United which could see Mourinho make a big-name signing for next season with rumours suggesting that a verbal agreement with Antoine Griezmann has already been made.

Depay will become the second player to depart United in the January transfer window following the sale of Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton.

- Sport24

Tags lyon psv eindhoven manchester united english premiership antoine griezmann memphis depay louis van gaal soccer
Lucas sees Liverpool through in FA Cup replay

20 January 2017, 12:05
