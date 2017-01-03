United champions of wrong decisions - Mourinho

London - Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he's had to endure "many wrong decisions" this season as his side profited from two of those to beat West Ham 2-1 on Monday.



Referee Mike Dean dismissed Hammers winger Sofiane Feghouli after just 15 minutes following a coming together with Phil Jones at the London Stadium with the game still goalless.

The hosts had made the better start up until that point and they almost took the lead on a few occasions before Juan Mata broke the deadlock in the second half.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic then doubled United's advantage 12 minutes from time, although replays suggested the Swede had been offside when he blasted the ball into the back of the net from inside the box.

However, Mourinho was quick to point out that the Red Devils have been on the wrong end of many refereeing calls since he took over the reins.

Asked to comment on Feghouli's red card, the Portuguese coach told Sky Sports: "I don't make anything of it. I'm really far. I didn't watch it on television.

"But I had to educate myself during the first half of the season because we had so many controversial decisions.

"I had to cope with frustrations. I had to cope with Zlatan's goal being disallowed [against Middlesbrough], I had to cope with a clear penalty against Crystal Palace in the last part of the game, I had to cope with many wrong decisions.

"But, honestly, I think this period is also difficult for the referees. It's fantastic for the people at home. It's fantastic for the people who come to the stadiums. But, for all of us, it's hard. Even for me, it's difficult."