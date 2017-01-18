Hello 

United 'verbally agree' Griezmann deal

18 January 2017, 16:17

Manchester - Manchester United are rumoured to be increasingly confident of signing Antoine Griezmann next season with a verbal agreement already in place.

It is believed that United have verbally agreed to trigger the Frenchman's release-clause which is set at ‎£86 million (€100 million) with the Euro 2016 top scorer even being touted to take over the famous number 7 shirt from Memphis Depay.

The Independent's Miguel Delaney reported that the move can only be done at the end of the season as Atletico Madrid are serving a transfer ban that prevents them from signing and selling any players.

The Spanish giants are hoping the ban will be overturned, allowing them to re-enter into transfer activity after lodging an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Griezmann is said to be keen on linking up with compatriot Paul Pogba at Old Trafford with the two sharing a close bond, sharing pictures of their close friendship on social media.

Intermediaries have been in discussion for months with Griezmann himself admitting that he speaks often to Pogba about life at United.

Jose Mourinho in a post-match interview recently revealed his transfer plans when saying that United would only sell in the January transfer window to raise funds to attack the following window at the end of the current campaign.

- Sport24

Tags atletico madrid manchester united english premiership antoine griezmann paul pogba memphis depay soccer
Antoine Griezmann.(Getty Images)

Antoine Griezmann.(Getty Images)

