Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

MMM Nigeria releases date for unfreezing of accounts

The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

Mikel Obi reveals next club move

03 January 2017, 11:37

Most Read

Related Stories

London - Valencia sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch has held talks with Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel over a possible transfer to the Mestalla stadium, ESPN reports.

Valencia sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch has held talks with Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel over a possible transfer to the Mestalla stadium.

Mikel, 29, has not featured for Chelsea this season and becomes a free agent in the summer.

The Nigeria international is reportedly set to leave the Blues this month and Valencia have joined the race to acquire the experienced player, who has received offers from Inter Milan, Marseille and the Chinese Super League.

Garcia Pitarch said, as reported in Superdeporte: "In the case of Obi Mikel, with Chelsea's permission, I met with him in London on Christmas day.

"I informed him of the option [of joining Valencia]. He said he would think about it."

Valencia are looking to reinforce their squad this month in a bid to turn their fortunes around.

With just three wins in their 15 league games, Los Che are 17th in La Liga and level on 12 points with Sporting Gijon, who are in the relegation zone.

Obi Mikel's transfer has, however, been put on standby as the struggling side are looking for a new coach following Cesare Prandelli's decision to resign on Friday after less than three months in charge according to Evening Standard.

Obi Mikel has made over 240 appearances for Chelsea since joining the club in the summer of 2006 from Norwegian side Lyn.

Valencia host Celta Vigo in Tuesday's Copa del Rey round-of-16 first leg with the former club player Voro Gonzalez stepping in as interim coach for the second time this season and fifth overall.

- News 24

Tags valencia mikel obi football
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Clement appointed as Swansea's manager

03 January 2017, 11:37
Mikel John Obi salutes Argentina's Lionel Messi after the group F World Cup soccer match at the Estadio Beira-Rio in Porto Alegre, Brazil (Victor R. Caivano, AP)

Mikel John Obi salutes Argentina's Lionel Messi after the group F World Cup soccer match at the Estadio Beira-Rio in Porto Alegre, Brazil (Victor R. Caivano, AP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.