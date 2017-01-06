Hello 

Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

Victor Ezeji apologizes over misinformation on finances

06 January 2017, 19:05

Port Harcourt - Former Dolphins striker, Victor Ezeji has apologized over reports in some sections of the media that Rivers State Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye misappropriated funds meant for his testimonial.

Ezeji said he was shocked at the reports which he said did not emanate from him.

He then tendered an unreserved apology to Iyaye explaining that any embarrassment caused by the reports was deeply regretted.

“Money was approved by the (Rivers State) Governor, His Excellency, Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike but I don’t know if any money was released because I don’t work in the (Rivers State) Ministry (of Sports).

“I spoke with the Commissioner and he said he is going to assist with me to see that (the testimonial is successful).

Also read: LMC plans big for league legend Victor Ezeji

“He released part money for me to work with and he told me that in a couple of days, I will get the other part of the money to work with.

“I don’t know where the stories came from (that the Commissioner misappropriated funds meant for the testimonial), I do not know.

“I want to apologize to the Commissioner for any embarrassment that these stories might have caused him.

“I want to say I am sorry and that these reports (in the media) did not come from me,” he concluded.

Ezeji's testimonial holds on Saturday, January 7, 2017 in Port Harcourt.

