WATCH: Guardiola to keep going

Manchester - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists he and his team will work harder to get better after suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.



Romelu Lukaku and Kevin Mirallas grabbed a goal either side of half-time before youngsters Tom Davies and substitute Ademola Lookman sealed the win for the Toffees with late strikes.

It was Guardiola's biggest loss as a manager in his career with the defeat leaving the Citizens 10 points behind Chelsea in the title race.

Guardiola told Sky Sports after the game: "I suffer for my players. Exceptional situations over the last seven years have always been there and always winning is exceptional but sometimes it is living this kind of situation.

"It is not for me that it is hard because like all the managers and teams in the world, they try to do their best and are fighting and the managers work as much as possible.

"The only way I know, like all football players and as a manager right now, is to work harder. Now we have one week, you think about what you can do to be better.

"In the bad moments we have to be close. I have said to the players to be positive because you have done fantastic things and for many reasons, we didn't get what I think we deserve, but I think all the managers can say that. We are going to try and keep going."