WATCH: Guardiola to keep going

Manchester - Manchester
City manager Pep Guardiola insists he and his team will work harder to
get better after suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Everton at
Goodison Park on Sunday.
Romelu Lukaku and Kevin Mirallas grabbed a goal either side of
half-time before youngsters Tom Davies and substitute Ademola Lookman
sealed the win for the Toffees with late strikes.
It was Guardiola's biggest loss as a manager in his career with the
defeat leaving the Citizens 10 points behind Chelsea in the title race.
Guardiola told Sky Sports after the game: "I suffer for my players.
Exceptional situations over the last seven years have always been there
and always winning is exceptional but sometimes it is living this kind
of situation.
"It is not for me that it is hard because like all the managers and
teams in the world, they try to do their best and are fighting and the
managers work as much as possible.
"The only way I know, like all football players and as a manager
right now, is to work harder. Now we have one week, you think about what
you can do to be better.
"In the bad moments we have to be close. I have said to the players
to be positive because you have done fantastic things and for many
reasons, we didn't get what I think we deserve, but I think all the
managers can say that. We are going to try and keep going."