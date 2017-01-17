Hello 

Professor killed as explosion rocks University of Maiduguri

A professor, Aliyu Mani, of the faculty of veterinary medicine, University of Maiduguri was killed after an explosion rocked the institution.

West Ham captain Noble slams Payet

17 January 2017, 10:07

London - West Ham United captain Mark Nobel admits he has been left angry and disappointed by the on-going transfer saga surrounding play-maker Dimitri Payet.

Payet had a breakout season with the Hammers last year, helping them finish seventh in the table and even went on to star for France at the Euros.

Many expected the midfielder to leave the club in the pre-season transfer window and were surprised that West Ham were able to hang on to their man in the face of intense interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Unfortunately, it appears as if Payet will not remain at the club beyond January and Noble revealed his unhappiness at the situation.

"I am angry and disappointed, because I have always said that he is one of the best players I have ever played with," he said.

"I had - and I say had because I haven't really spoken to him for the last two or three weeks - a great relationship with him, but I don't know his reasons.

"I am not going to comment on why he wanted to leave but I do know that if someone doesn't want to play for the team then they are better off not even playing."

West Ham co-owner David Gold recently stated that they had no intention of selling the player as he had just signed a long-term contract with the club.

The Hammers next travel to the Riverside Stadium where they will take on Aitor Karanka's Middlesbrough in an English Premiership clash on Saturday.

Kick off is at 17:00.

- Sport24

Tags marseille west ham united english premiership dimitri payet mark noble london soccer
Dimitri Payet.(Getty Images)

Dimitri Payet.(Getty Images)

