West Ham demand Payet apologise to fans before selling

18 January 2017, 10:23

London - Marseille's bid to sign midfielder Dimitri Payet from West Ham United is still stalled following talks on Monday.

West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan reportedly turned down a second bid worth about £20m from the Ligue 1 side.

According to reports it was suggested that the talks lasted a mere ten minutes after the Marseille chairman flew in from France to hold talks.

Payet is seeking a return to Marseille due to family reasons after playing two seasons in France before joining the Hammers in 2015.

West Ham are said to be asking £30 million for Payet and turned down a £19.1 million first bid for him from Marseille.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic earlier said that Payet is refusing to play for West Ham and wants to leave, but said the player will not be sold.

Payet last week told Bilic that he wanted to leave the club and he was not included in the match-day squad for their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Reports say West Ham are hoping Payet, a top performer who was given a new five-and-a-half year deal in February will return to top-side training.

Bilic a former West Ham player was outraged by Payet's decision to try to force through a move but the Croat himself did exactly the same when forcing a transfer to Everton in 1997 while being managed by Harry Rednapp.

West Ham are 12th in the Premier League ahead of their clash against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Kick off is at 17:00.

- Sport24

Tags marseille west ham united english premiership dimitri payet slaven bilic london soccer
Dimitri Payet (Getty Images)

