Wikki Tourists in slim win over Akwa United

Bauchi - Wikki Tourists Football Club of Bauchi at the
Abubkar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi defeated Akwa United FC 1-0 in a
2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture.
Wikki Tourists recorded the lone goal in the 80th minute of
the game through Harrison Madu on Sunday.
Baba Ganaru, Wikki’s Technical Adviser, in a post-match
interview, said he was not surprised at the tough nature of the match.
“It was because Abdu Maikaba, the handler of Akwa United,
was the former coach here at Wikki Tourists and knows the secret of the team,’’
he said.
Ganaru said Wikki Tourists were still using the playing
style they had under Maikaba and it was normal for him (Maikaba) to be able to
contain them.
On his part, Maikaba described the match as “a wonderful
match and I enjoyed it and I believe my former team was able to win because my
present team lost concentration towards the end.
“But, actually, my players performed well. They lost only
because they failed to utilise some goal scoring opportunities.
“And it is emotional that I came back to Bauchi to play a
match and we will continue from there,” he said.
- NAN