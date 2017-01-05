Wydad Athletic striker Chikatara weds

Umuahia - Wydad Athletic Club striker, Chisom Elvis
Chikatara has wedded his heart-throb, Janet Uchendu in Umuahia in a ceremony
that attracted the high and low in society.
The wedding ceremony, which took place at the Christian
Foundation Evangelical Ministries Nigeria incorporated, Amuzukwu-Ibeku, was supervised
by the General overseer of the Church, Rev Inegbulam Ohaeri with Emma Odoemelam
conducting.
In his homily, Pastor Christian Okezie advised the couple to
make God the cornerstone of their marriage and to avoid a third party in their domestic
affairs.
Pastor Okezie, who acknowledged that there is no perfect
marriage, urged Chisom and Janet to devise a system that will suit them and follow
it diligently while congratulating them for having the courage to make their
expectations to become husband and wife a reality.
He said they should love, cherish and respect each other for
the marriage to blossom and wished them well as they strive to build a new home.
At the prestigious “Wonderland and Events” where the couple entertained
their guests, the chairman of the occasion, Emeka Inyama reminded the couple
that marriage was like a school where new things are learned every day, and
urged them to make the best use of the opportunity.
Inyama, who is also the chairman, Abia Warriors Football
Club of Umuahia, expressed happiness that Chikatara, who featured for his side for
many years before he transferred to Wydad Casablanca of Morocco last year, has
moved on in his career and called on his wife to take good care of him, for him
to excel.
In his response, Chikatara thanked all their guests for
honouring them in a special way and pledged that they will do their best to
ensure that their marriage works.For
