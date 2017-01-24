‘Ambode has put structure in place to ensure a world class marathon’

Though the 2017 Lagos City Marathon is slated for February
11, about 17 days away, the General Manager Marathon, Yussuf Alli, is confident
Lagos will stage a world-class race if the event is taking place tomorrow.
“The Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Akinwumi Ambode
has been of tremendous assistance to the Organizing Committee, we have put in
place everything we need to organize a good race, from technical to events,
security and others, I can assure all class of participants from elite runners
to fun runners and charity runners that if the marathon is to take place
tomorrow we are ready to stage a world class event.”
Alli who has managed many international mega events like the
All African Games said Governor Ambode has provided all the assistance needed
including support from Lagos State Government agencies like Lastma, Kia, Lassa
and others.
He urged Lagosians to reciprocate Governor Ambode's gesture
by coming out in their hundreds of thousands to cheer the runners, to obey road
closure signals and show the positive side of Lagos to thousands of visitors
from within and outside the country that will visit Lagos for the 2nd Access
Bank Lagos City Marathon.
The General Manager also implore runners, especially the fun
runners and those running for charities to remember that the cut time is seven
hours.
“Marathons worldwide have their cut off time, for some its
five hours, others eight or more but for our race, the cut off time is seven
hours. The race starts by 7.am and we expect the last runner to be at the
finish by 2pm, peradventure a runner is not at the finish line by 2 pm, medical
officials will provide a vehicle that will transport such runners to the
finish, we urge all runners to obey and comply with this instructions as roads
that are closed will be opened after the cut off time.”
