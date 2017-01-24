Hello 

‘Ambode has put structure in place to ensure a world class marathon’

24 January 2017, 16:51Israel Ojoko

Though the 2017 Lagos City Marathon is slated for February 11, about 17 days away, the General Manager Marathon, Yussuf Alli, is confident Lagos will stage a world-class race if the event is taking place tomorrow.

“The Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Akinwumi Ambode has been of tremendous assistance to the Organizing Committee, we have put in place everything we need to organize a good race, from technical to events, security and others, I can assure all class of participants from elite runners to fun runners and charity runners that if the marathon is to take place tomorrow we are ready to stage a world class event.”

Alli who has managed many international mega events like the All African Games said Governor Ambode has provided all the assistance needed including support from Lagos State Government agencies like Lastma, Kia, Lassa and others.

Also read: More 50 years-old registering for 2017 Lagos City Marathon

He urged Lagosians to reciprocate Governor Ambode's gesture by coming out in their hundreds of thousands to cheer the runners, to obey road closure signals and show the positive side of Lagos to thousands of visitors from within and outside the country that will visit Lagos for the 2nd Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

The General Manager also implore runners, especially the fun runners and those running for charities to remember that the cut time is seven hours.

“Marathons worldwide have their cut off time, for some its five hours, others eight or more but for our race, the cut off time is seven hours. The race starts by 7.am and we expect the last runner to be at the finish by 2pm, peradventure a runner is not at the finish line by 2 pm, medical officials will provide a vehicle that will transport such runners to the finish, we urge all runners to obey and comply with this instructions as roads that are closed will be opened after the cut off time.”

- News24 Nigeria

Tags lagos state lagos city marathon akinwunmi ambode sport
Lagos State governor Akinwunmi Ambode (middle) addressing press ahead of the 2017 Lagos City Marathon.

