Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Buhari fires FRC boss whose actions caused Pastor Adeboye to retire

The head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lagos City Marathon: Am not running scared – Olumudi

10 January 2017, 11:21

Most Read

Related Stories

Lagos - Nigeria foremost female marathoner, Aderonke Olumudi has her eyes set on winning the top prize at the 2017 Lagos City Marathon and she is not scared of local and foreign elites.

Tipped to be the first Nigerian to finish at the 2016 edition and give the foreign elites a tough fight, Olumudi got injured in the run up to the race, the pains of being a spectator in a race she has all it takes to be a front runner is still fresh in her memory.

Speaking from the United States of America where she is currently training for the February 11 race, Olumudi said she had what it takes to finish among the top 10 at this year race.

“I was injured towards the end of 2015 and was unable to prepare for a full marathon.

“But I am fit, ready and injury free to race this time and I have been training, marathon and road races is my job and I am looking forward to it.”

Olumudi who has competed against some of the best marathoners in the world in the last few years claimed she is not scared of the foreign elite athletes despite their intimidating pedigrees.

Also read: Kiptum vows to retain Lagos City Marathon title under 2.10:00

“I have competed against some top marathoners and finished ahead of them, so running in my country will even give me added advantage to excel.

“It is not going to be easy because full marathon is not just about your strength; you have to understand the technique as an athlete.

“Hopefully, I will be back at home ahead of the date so that I can train with Nigerian weather before February 11, the date of the marathon.”

Olumudi is currently training with some top athletes from other part of Africa and such experience would help her to excel.

According to her, it is possible for a Nigerian to win the race as they have the strength, just that they lack the motivation.

She applauded the organisers of the marathon, Access Bank and the Lagos State Government, for a wonderful competition.

“Although I didn’t participate in the last race, I followed everything and some of my friends took part, it was well organized, kudos to the Access Bank and Lagos State Government.

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- News24 Nigeria

Tags lagos city marathon aderonke olumudi sport
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Charity Cup: Rangers vow to beat FC IfeanyiUbah in Abuja

10 January 2017, 11:16
Cape Town marathon

Cape Town marathon

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.