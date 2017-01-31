Lagos City Marathon: Ambode secures prize money

Lagos - Winners at the February 11, 2017 Lagos City Marathon are guaranteed payment of their prize immediately they complete the race, according to Project Consultant Bukola Olopade.

The Project Consultant also revealed that all physically challenged runners participating in the second edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will get appearance fee.

Olopade, the Managing Director of Nilayo Nigeria Limited said the appearance fee for physically challenged runners will be paid by race sponsor Access Bank, 7 Up, Bet Naija, the General Manager of Marathon Yussuf Alli and his company Nilayo Nigeria Limited.

He said, “We are grateful to the Governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode for making available the prize money for all categories of athletes before the race. All runners competing in this edition of the marathon will get their prize money as soon as they cross the line and are presented medals.”

Olopade said only athletes whose samples are collected by doping officers for test will not get their prize money until the results of the test are out.

He urged Lagosians to emulate their counterparts in other parts of the world and come out in their thousands to support the runners, “this edition is bigger and better but the main ingredient in any sporting event is the fans and am appealing to Lagosians to emulate their counterparts in New York, Accra, London, Dubai and other parts of the world and come out enmass to cheer the runners’’.

Olopade also said at the finish point on February 11, will have who is who in music in Nigeria like Olamide , Davido, Techno, Seyi Shey, Kiss Daniel, Koker, Melrouge, Small Doctor and Jire will be performing at the finish.

- News24 Nigeria