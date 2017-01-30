Lagos City Marathon give update on road closure

Lagos - The General Manager, Lagos City Marathon, Yussuf
Alli has release detailed information on road closure on February 11, 2017 the
date of the second edition of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.
Alli disclosed that for about twelve hours some part of
Lagos will be shut down for the safety of thousands of runners, hundreds of
thousands of cheering fans and millions of Lagosians.
Alli urge residents of Ikeja and environ going to Victoria
Island to go through Ikorodu Road, vehicles from Badagry, Mile 2, and environ
going to Victoria Island to go through Apapa and Orile to link Eko Bridge to
Victoria Island, while residents of Lagos Mainland, Surulere and environ are
advised to avoid Masha Area and National Stadium but they can link Victoria Island
through Iponri/Iganmu, Eko Bridge then to Victoria Island.
Alli also said
Vehicles coming from Ibadan, Mowe and environ can link Victoria Island
through Ojota, Ikorodu Road, Eko Bridge to Victoria Island, while vehicles from
Okota go through Mile 2 to Orile , Eko Bridge to Victoria Island, those from
Sango-Otta going to Victoria Island MUST go through Mushin, Funso Williams
Avenue (Western Avenue), Eko Bridge to Victoria Island and vehicles coming from
Epe, Ajah , Lekki and environ must use the Alternative Route to Victoria
Island, lastly Ikoyi residents going to the Mainland can use Alfred Rewane
(Kingsway Road) link Osborne to the Mainland.
Also read: ‘Ambode has put structure in place to ensure a world class marathon’
Alli said the following roads will be totally or partially
closed - “the Third Mainland Bridge will be closed from 7.15 am to 2pm, Alaka
Road Service late will be closed from 5.45 am to 7.30 am, National Stadium to
Ojuelegba, Dormanlong Bridge, Onipanu, Obanikoro, and Anthony will be closed
from 6.45am to 9 am, Antony Village to to Oworosoki will be closed from 7.15 am
to 9 am, Adekunle Junction that links Third Mainland Bridge will be closed from
7.30 am to 2pm.’’.
The General Manager said runners will start collecting their
kits from February 1, 2017 at Molade Okoya Thomas Hall Teslim Balogun Stadium,
“am also happy to inform our media partners that they can collect their
accreditation forms at Marathon Office, Teslim Balogun Stadium, the deadline
for collection and submission is February 6, and accreditation cards will be
distributed February 9, 2017”.For
the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us
on Twitter and like our Facebook page.
- News24 Nigeria