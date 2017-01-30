Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Police seal Ondo Assemly, invite warring lawmakers

Sequel to the crisis which hit the Ondo State House of Assembly last week, the state police command has sealed the assembly complex.

Lagos City Marathon give update on road closure

30 January 2017, 12:31

Most Read

Related Stories

Lagos - The General Manager, Lagos City Marathon, Yussuf Alli has release detailed information on road closure on February 11, 2017 the date of the second edition of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Alli disclosed that for about twelve hours some part of Lagos will be shut down for the safety of thousands of runners, hundreds of thousands of cheering fans and millions of Lagosians.

Alli urge residents of Ikeja and environ going to Victoria Island to go through Ikorodu Road, vehicles from Badagry, Mile 2, and environ going to Victoria Island to go through Apapa and Orile to link Eko Bridge to Victoria Island, while residents of Lagos Mainland, Surulere and environ are advised to avoid Masha Area and National Stadium but they can link Victoria Island through Iponri/Iganmu, Eko Bridge then to Victoria Island.

Alli also said  Vehicles coming from Ibadan, Mowe and environ can link Victoria Island through Ojota, Ikorodu Road, Eko Bridge to Victoria Island, while vehicles from Okota go through Mile 2 to Orile , Eko Bridge to Victoria Island, those from Sango-Otta going to Victoria Island MUST go through Mushin, Funso Williams Avenue (Western Avenue), Eko Bridge to Victoria Island and vehicles coming from Epe, Ajah , Lekki and environ must use the Alternative Route to Victoria Island, lastly Ikoyi residents going to the Mainland can use Alfred Rewane (Kingsway Road) link Osborne to the Mainland.

Also read: ‘Ambode has put structure in place to ensure a world class marathon’

Alli said the following roads will be totally or partially closed - “the Third Mainland Bridge will be closed from 7.15 am to 2pm, Alaka Road Service late will be closed from 5.45 am to 7.30 am, National Stadium to Ojuelegba, Dormanlong Bridge, Onipanu, Obanikoro, and Anthony will be closed from 6.45am to 9 am, Antony Village to to Oworosoki will be closed from 7.15 am to 9 am, Adekunle Junction that links Third Mainland Bridge will be closed from 7.30 am to 2pm.’’.

The General Manager said runners will start collecting their kits from February 1, 2017 at Molade Okoya Thomas Hall Teslim Balogun Stadium, “am also happy to inform our media partners that they can collect their accreditation forms at Marathon Office, Teslim Balogun Stadium, the deadline for collection and submission is February 6, and accreditation cards will be distributed February 9, 2017”.

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- News24 Nigeria

Tags lagos lagos city marathon sport
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Mourinho cries foul over fixture pile-up - again

30 January 2017, 12:24
Lagos State governor Akinwunmi Ambode (middle) addressing press ahead of the 2017 Lagos City Marathon.

Lagos State governor Akinwunmi Ambode (middle) addressing press ahead of the 2017 Lagos City Marathon.

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.