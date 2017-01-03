The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Lagos City Marathon to get fun parks

Lagos - To ensure that Lagosians follow the 2017 edition of the Lagos City Marathon, Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, wants Marathon Fun Parks in Lagos during the 2017 edition slated for February 11.

The Marathon Fun Parks will give Lagosians, who cannot make it to the finish line or line the route to cheer the runners, an opportunity to be part of the event in a relaxed environment that is fun and gives room for bonding.

Governor Ambode charged the Mararthon Organizing Committee headed by Mr. Victor Etuokwu to workout modalities and look at the possibility of having about two fun parks for the 2017 edition at Falomo or Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The parks will give Lagosians the opportunity to watch one of the top 100 marathons in the world in a relaxed atmosphere with food, drinks and entertainment by their favourite musicians.

General Manager Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Yussuf Alli, praised Governor Ambode’s initiative of introducing fun parks as a means of taking the culture and marathons to the grassroot especially in the outskirts of Lagos.

Also read: Lagos City Marathon: Organizers sign two pacemakers to achieve sub-2.10

“The benefits of marathons and road races are immense, the health benefits of walking, jogging, and running are immense as they prevent and cure many illnesses and diseases especially diabetes, hypertension and even cancer.”

Alli said that unfortunately most Nigerians, don’t walk or even jog, “Okada is killing many Nigerians. Bikes will take them from the front of their houses and drop them at their destinations, we don’t exercise at all. Waste and sugar that could have been lost by walking, jogging or running are stored in the body causing serious damages and leading to terminal diseases.”

The General Manager said that Lagosians and Nigerians in general will benefit immensely if they embrace the culture of marathon that Ambode is building and make it a way of life.

“Walking, jogging and running produce healthier citizens, thus less spending by individuals, family and government on healthcare, it is a win-win situation for everybody,” said Alli.

News24 reported that organisers of the Lagos City Marathon are targeting 50 000 runners for the second edition.

Lagos State governor Akinwunmi Ambode, while addressing journalist in a press conference ahead of the second edition, said the 2017 edition of the marathon is being planned to be bigger in all ramification.

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- News24 Nigeria