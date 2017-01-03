Lagos City Marathon to get fun parks

Lagos - To ensure that Lagosians follow the 2017 edition of
the Lagos City Marathon, Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, wants
Marathon Fun Parks in Lagos during the 2017 edition slated for February 11.
The Marathon Fun Parks will give Lagosians, who cannot make
it to the finish line or line the route to cheer the runners, an opportunity to
be part of the event in a relaxed environment that is fun and gives room for
bonding.
Governor Ambode charged the Mararthon Organizing Committee
headed by Mr. Victor Etuokwu to workout modalities and look at the possibility
of having about two fun parks for the 2017 edition at Falomo or Teslim Balogun
Stadium.
The parks will give Lagosians the opportunity to watch one
of the top 100 marathons in the world in a relaxed atmosphere with food, drinks
and entertainment by their favourite musicians.
General Manager Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Yussuf
Alli, praised Governor Ambode’s initiative of introducing fun parks as a means
of taking the culture and marathons to the grassroot especially in the
outskirts of Lagos.
“The benefits of marathons and road races are immense, the
health benefits of walking, jogging, and running are immense as they prevent
and cure many illnesses and diseases especially diabetes, hypertension and even
cancer.”
Alli said that unfortunately most Nigerians, don’t walk or
even jog, “Okada is killing many Nigerians. Bikes will take them from the front
of their houses and drop them at their destinations, we don’t exercise at all.
Waste and sugar that could have been lost by walking, jogging or running are
stored in the body causing serious damages and leading to terminal diseases.”
The General Manager said that Lagosians and Nigerians in
general will benefit immensely if they embrace the culture of marathon that
Ambode is building and make it a way of life.
“Walking, jogging and running produce healthier citizens,
thus less spending by individuals, family and government on healthcare, it is a
win-win situation for everybody,” said Alli.
News24 reported
that organisers of the Lagos City Marathon are targeting 50 000 runners for the
second edition.
Lagos State governor Akinwunmi Ambode, while addressing
journalist in a press conference ahead of the second edition, said the 2017
edition of the marathon is being planned to be bigger in all ramification.
