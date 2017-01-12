Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

APC Chairman dies in South Africa

Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in South Africa, Festus Ogbeide, is dead.

More 50 years-old registering for 2017 Lagos City Marathon

12 January 2017, 09:59

Most Read

Related Stories

Lagos - Probably buoyed by the success of sexagenarian Abiola Oshodi-Adeniyibada and Seni Ogunlende who competed in the 2016 edition of the Lagos City Marathon, more members of the more-than-50-years of age club are showing interest in the 2017 edition of the race.

Since registration began in November 2016, there has been an increase in the number of men and women over age 50 coming to pick entry forms at the Teslim Balogun Stadium office of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

While 68 years old Oshodi-Adeniyibada is yet to pick entry form for the 2017 race, 64 years old Ogunlende was one of the sexagenarians at the marathon office on Monday to collect entry.

Ogunlende was warmly received at the Marathon Office by the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon General Manager Yussuf Alli and Head of Communications and Media Olukayode Thomas.

Alli, a former international long jumper, expressed his joy at the increase in the high number of older men and women embracing the culture of running.

He said it’s a global phenomenon, he pointed out that between 1991 and 2011, 518,000 finished the New York Marathon and about 18% are members of the over 50 club.

Alli urged more and more Nigerians, especially those over 50 to show more interest in walking, jogging, exercise and running as it an anti-aging antidote.

“Medical research have proved that exercise by men and women in their 40s, 50s and above counteract the effects of aging."

Also read: Lagos City Marathon: Organizers sign two pacemakers to achieve sub-2.10

Alli revealed that running benefits include but not limited to calorie burn, improved cardio, muscle strength, stress relief, and the prevention of some types of cancers.

“Old age comes with certain conditions and diseases, so finding ways to improve your health become more important as you grow older. For example there are simple daily exercises that help over 50 controls their weight, strengthen your heart muscle, lower blood pressure, and help prevent heart attacks and strokes.

He also said studies have shown “a strong correlation between exercise and improved sleep quality, with over 70% of people surveyed claiming that they had less difficulty falling asleep or getting back to sleep when they included exercise in their daily routine.”

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- News24 Nigeria

Tags lagos city marathon marathon sport
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Odds against Renard in quest for third title

11 January 2017, 17:44

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.