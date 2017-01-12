More 50 years-old registering for 2017 Lagos City Marathon

Lagos - Probably buoyed by the success of sexagenarian
Abiola Oshodi-Adeniyibada and Seni Ogunlende who competed in the 2016 edition
of the Lagos City Marathon, more members of the more-than-50-years of age club
are showing interest in the 2017 edition of the race.
Since registration began in November 2016, there has been an
increase in the number of men and women over age 50 coming to pick entry forms
at the Teslim Balogun Stadium office of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.
While 68 years old Oshodi-Adeniyibada is yet to pick entry
form for the 2017 race, 64 years old Ogunlende was one of the sexagenarians at
the marathon office on Monday to collect entry.
Ogunlende was warmly received at the Marathon Office by the
Access Bank Lagos City Marathon General Manager Yussuf Alli and Head of
Communications and Media Olukayode Thomas.
Alli, a former international long jumper, expressed his joy
at the increase in the high number of older men and women embracing the culture
of running.
He said it’s a global phenomenon, he pointed out that
between 1991 and 2011, 518,000 finished the New York Marathon and about 18% are
members of the over 50 club.
Alli urged more and more Nigerians, especially those over 50
to show more interest in walking, jogging, exercise and running as it an
anti-aging antidote.
“Medical research have proved that exercise by men and women
in their 40s, 50s and above counteract the effects of aging."
Also read: Lagos City Marathon: Organizers sign two pacemakers to achieve sub-2.10
Alli revealed that running benefits include but not limited
to calorie burn, improved cardio, muscle strength, stress relief, and the
prevention of some types of cancers.
“Old age comes with certain conditions and diseases, so
finding ways to improve your health become more important as you grow older.
For example there are simple daily exercises that help over 50 controls their
weight, strengthen your heart muscle, lower blood pressure, and help prevent
heart attacks and strokes.
He also said studies have shown “a strong correlation
between exercise and improved sleep quality, with over 70% of people surveyed
claiming that they had less difficulty falling asleep or getting back to sleep
when they included exercise in their daily routine.”
For the latest on
national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and
like our Facebook page.
- News24 Nigeria