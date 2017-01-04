Nigerian runner seeks top-five finish at Lagos City Marathon

Lagos - The number one Nigerian female runner at the maiden
edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Oluwaseun Olamide has set a
higher target for herself in the fast approaching 2017 edition.
Olamide who is now a celebrity, thanks to Governor Akinwunmi
Ambode initiative of starting the Lagos Marathon, sponsored by Access Bank, was
the first Nigerian female runner to cross the finishing line last year.
Her goal this time is not just to retain her status as the
country's female number one runner but break into the overall top five athletes
in the female category.
“I finished in 18th position overall last year but this time
I want to be at least in the top 10 or even in the top five," the 19-year
old stated.
Seen sweating it out at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on
Wednesday, Olamide said she is leaving nothing to chance even as she revealed
that she began intensive training over a month ago in other to fulfill her
mission at the 2017 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.
“I have been preparing since last year December and I am
confident it is going to good again in 2017, I have not run in any races in
recent times because I am fully focused on the Lagos marathon,” she said.
Regardless of the star-studded cast of athletes expected
across the world to feature in the 2017 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, the
Nigeria Marathon Queen said she is undaunted but actually excited that she will
be rubbing shoulders with the very best in the world.
Also read: Kiptum vows to retain Lagos City Marathon title under 2.10:00
“I have heard of the big names coming again for this year's
race but I am not bothered, for me there is nothing special about the Kenyans
or Ethiopians, once you believe in yourself and train as hard as they do then
you can be sure to rub shoulders with them," Olamide submitted.
While it was a big surprise for many to see the pint-sized
Olamide going the whole mile at the 2016 Lagos Marathon, the fast rising
marathoner said she hopes to spring more surprises in the 2017 race
"It was a big surprise to some people that I am an
athlete due to my small stature, a bigger surprise when people realised that I
am into long distance race but with my performances I have made them to
understand that it is not just about bragging but training and your inner
strength as an athlete.”
Many are keen to see how far the 'inner strength' in Olamide
will take her this time at the 2017 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.
News24 reported that
organisers of the Lagos City Marathon are targeting 50 000 runners for the
second edition.
Lagos State governor Akinwunmi Ambode, while addressing
journalist in a press conference ahead of the second edition, said the 2017
edition of the marathon is being planned to be bigger in all ramification.
For
the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us
on Twitter and like our Facebook page.
- News24 Nigeria