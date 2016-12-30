Olumide Oyedeji basketball tourney holds in January

Lagos - The second edition of the Olumide Oyedeji
Intercollegiate Basketball Championship will hold from Friday the 13th to
Saturday, 21st of January 2017.
The invitational basketball tournament, which will be hosted
by the University of Lagos, will feature 10 tertiary institutions from Nigeria
and Ghana.
The Intercollegiate Basketball Championship is one of the
programmes of the Olumide Oyedeji Youth Foundation established to provide a
unifying platform where all tertiary institutions – universities, polytechnics,
colleges of education – can compete to determine the overall best and also to
bridge the gap between institutional and professional basketball.
Also read: Kano Pillars’ Usman nominated among 12 best at FIBA Africa ACCC
The maiden edition was held in September 2015 at the Indoor
Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere. Federal University of
Technology Minna emerged as champions.
The second edition will take place at the Indoor Sports Hall
of the University of Lagos Sports Complex
and the lineup of events include the Media Day/Photo Session, the basketball
games, the 3-Points Shootout and the Slam Dunk Contest.For
the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us
on Twitter and like our Facebook page.
- News24 Nigeria