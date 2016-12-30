Hello 

Olumide Oyedeji basketball tourney holds in January

30 December 2016, 19:03

Lagos - The second edition of the Olumide Oyedeji Intercollegiate Basketball Championship will hold from Friday the 13th to Saturday, 21st of January 2017.

The invitational basketball tournament, which will be hosted by the University of Lagos, will feature 10 tertiary institutions from Nigeria and Ghana.

The Intercollegiate Basketball Championship is one of the programmes of the Olumide Oyedeji Youth Foundation established to provide a unifying platform where all tertiary institutions – universities, polytechnics, colleges of education – can compete to determine the overall best and also to bridge the gap between institutional and professional basketball.

Also read: Kano Pillars’ Usman nominated among 12 best at FIBA Africa ACCC

The maiden edition was held in September 2015 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere. Federal University of Technology Minna emerged as champions.

The second edition will take place at the Indoor Sports Hall of the University of Lagos Sports Complex  and the lineup of events include the Media Day/Photo Session, the basketball games, the 3-Points Shootout and the Slam Dunk Contest.

Tags nigeria basketball olumide oyedeji sport
