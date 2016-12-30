Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), has release his prophetic message for 2017.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Olumide Oyedeji basketball tourney holds in January

Lagos - The second edition of the Olumide Oyedeji Intercollegiate Basketball Championship will hold from Friday the 13th to Saturday, 21st of January 2017.

The invitational basketball tournament, which will be hosted by the University of Lagos, will feature 10 tertiary institutions from Nigeria and Ghana.

The Intercollegiate Basketball Championship is one of the programmes of the Olumide Oyedeji Youth Foundation established to provide a unifying platform where all tertiary institutions – universities, polytechnics, colleges of education – can compete to determine the overall best and also to bridge the gap between institutional and professional basketball.

Also read: Kano Pillars’ Usman nominated among 12 best at FIBA Africa ACCC

The maiden edition was held in September 2015 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere. Federal University of Technology Minna emerged as champions.

The second edition will take place at the Indoor Sports Hall of the University of Lagos Sports Complex and the lineup of events include the Media Day/Photo Session, the basketball games, the 3-Points Shootout and the Slam Dunk Contest.

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- News24 Nigeria