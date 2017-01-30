Hello 

Governor Wike accused of chasing investors from Rivers

Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

Fayose accuses DSS of planning to detain, prosecute Bishop Oyedepo, Apostle Suleiman

30 January 2017, 08:15

Ado Ekiti - Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has alleged that the Department of State Services (DSS) has perfected plans to detain and prosecute Apostle Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide and the General Overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide International (Winners’ Chapel International), Bishop David Oyedepo.

Fayose, who is the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, warned that the alleged plan could throw the country into an unprecedented religious crisis.

In a statement issued on Sunday by is Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Fayose said the DSS should tell Nigerians how many of the Fulani herdsmen that killed thousands of Nigerians across the country have been arrested before going after Nigerians who merely expressed their frustration over the to failure of the federal government to protect them.

The governor said; “Even though the DSS has allowed commonsense to prevail by properly inviting Apostle Suleiman as against the gestapo manner with which the service attempted to abduct him last week Wednesday, it is still questionable that the DSS is more interested in a man who threatened to defend himself against any attack by Fulani herdsmen rather than those herdsmen that murdered thousands of Nigerians.

The governor said; “it is sad and worrisome that after muzzling opposition politicians, judiciary and the press, the APC led federal government has taking its desperation to suppress dissenting voices in the country to the House of God.”

Also read: Fayose foils DSS plan to arrest Pastor Suleiman

Governor Fayose maintained that; “If the DSS had acted swiftly like it is doing on Apostle Suleiman so-called inciting comments when people were being killed by herdsmen across the country, so many lives would have been saved.”

He advised the government and the DSS not to go ahead with these plans as it will heat up the polity and threaten the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians, calling on well meaning Nigerians to prevail on the federal government to desist from acts capable of throwing the country into further crisis.

Governor Fayose, who reiterated his call for the release of the head of Nigeria’s Islamic Movement (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who has been in detention since late 2015 despite that the court ruled that he should be released, affirmed that “he will continue to stand for Nigeria and its people, not for any religion and it is my position that rights of all Nigerians must be respected and protected.”

The governor urged the APC led federal government to pay attention to the economy it destroyed, with the aim to revamping it and saving Nigerians from the hunger ravaging the land. “Nigeria is already being ravaged by war of hunger, economic recession, job loss and lack of leadership direction.

It will be disastrous for the country to be plunged into religious crisis. “Apart from during the civil war, Nigerians have not been badly divided as a nation as we are under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Killings under this government in 18 months are more than what was witnessed in the last 20 years,” the governor said.

