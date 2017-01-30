Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Governor Wike accused of chasing investors from Rivers

Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

Jonathan, Wike blocked Rivers from taking possession of helicopters, says Amaechi

30 January 2017, 08:01

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja -  A former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has blamed former President Goodluck Jonathan and Governor Nyesom Wike for the inability of the state to take possession of the two helicopters, which were seized by the Nigeria Customs Service and handed over to the Nigeria Air Force last week. Amaechi, who is now the minister of transportation, was said to have initiated the importation of the helicopters while serving as the governor of the oil-rich state.

Wike had on Saturday said the two helicopters were brought into the country by Amaechi with Rivers State money.

He added that “outrageous import imposed on the two helicopters delayed their clearance” by the state government.

But Amaechi said in a statement in Abuja on Sunday that the state government under his leadership decided to import the armoured helicopters to fight criminals who he said were masquerading as militants, kidnappers and all other elements while he held sway as the governor of Rivers State.

He said he had no choice than to purchase the two helicopters for the use of the state in fighting crime.

The statement read, “With a strong political will to tackle these menace and make the State a safe place, Amaechi initiated a lot of measures to deal with the menace.

“Purchasing these helicopters was one of the measures the Amaechi administration took to curb the clandestine and criminal activities in the state.

“And the decision to go for these helicopters was based on the advice and recommendation of security experts and specialists that were working closely with our Nigerian security agents to rid the state of these criminals- kidnappers, pipeline vandals, vicious political cultists etc.

“Sequel to the recommendation of security experts, the Rivers State Government bought the two Bell 412 security surveillance helicopters during the administration of Amaechi, in collaboration with the federal government through the office of the National Security Adviser.”

It said the Federal Government then was very impressed with his administration’s security plan to curb criminality in the State and supported the plan all the way.

The statement added, “To show their support, the Federal government through the office of the NSA contributed $15m, about half of the total sum, towards the purchase of the helicopters. Also, the then former President Goodluck Jonathan administration granted waivers to the Rivers State government to purchase and import the helicopters.”

According to the statement, trouble started when his government was ready to get the two helicopters to the country from the United States of America.

It said, “However, trouble started many months later when the helicopters became ready for the Rivers State Government to take possession of them and use to fight crime and the criminals in the land and creeks of the State.

“The President Goodluck Jonathan administration frustrated and rebuffed all attempts by Amaechi and the Rivers State government to take possession of the helicopters.

“Note that the said helicopters were partly funded by the Federal Government and that would be operated and managed by federal security agencies in collaboration with the Rivers State government.

“This strange twist was most baffling to the Rivers State government. Many would recall that, Amaechi as Governor of Rivers State at different times cried out, spoke loudly about the refusal of the President Goodluck Jonathan administration to allow the Rivers State government takes possession of the security surveillance helicopters.

“It was about security, the safety of lives and properties, but the Jonathan administration refused and bluntly blocked the Rivers State government from taking possession of the helicopters.

“The same helicopters the Federal Government had months back, partly funded and had granted approvals and waivers for the purchase and importation into the country.”

- News 24

Tags goodluck jonathan nyesom wike rotimi amaechi abuja governance
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Governor Okowa denies laundering $10million through US-based actress

30 January 2017, 05:47
President Goodluck Jonathan. (File, AP)

President Goodluck Jonathan. (File, AP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.