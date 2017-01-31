Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Riot breaks out in Lagos as Hausa trader kills Yoruba driver over N30

Riot broke out on Mojeed street, Igando Lagos, when a 40-year-old Hausa trader, Ibrahim Adamu, allegedly killed a bus driver, Lekan Adeleke.

AU condemns Trump travel ban: 'Africans are only welcome to the US as slaves'

31 January 2017, 14:04Louzel Lombard Steyn

Most Read

Related Stories


Cape Town - The head of the African Union commission, in her speech to open an AU summit currently underway in Ethiopia, slammed the US President Donald Trump for his bias travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, including three in Africa. 

AU Commission chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma predicted 'turbulent times' for the continent due to the travel ban, but criticised the US president's exclusive sentiments saying, "The very country to whom our people were taken as slaves during the transatlantic slave trade, have now decided to ban refugees from some of our countries."

"What do we do about this? Indeed, this is one of the greatest challenges to our unity and solidarity," she told African leaders in the Ethiopian capital.

Dlamini-Zuma last Tuesday also expressed concern about Trump's presidency, saying it could affect the global advances made in the fight for gender equality as well as combatting climate change.

ALSO SEE: Trump bans social media, statements from Environmental Protection Agency

The comments come after Trump's executive order halted travel by people with passports from Libya, Somalia, Sudan and four other Middle East nations for 90 days, and stopped refugee resettlement for 120 days.


HAVE YOU READ: Trump's #MuslimBan: 4 things travellers need to know about the US travel restrictions

The ban caused chaos at airports globally, while airlines have to put in place emergency procedures to accommodate both travellers and airline employees who 'fell short' of Trump's new #MuslimBan criteria. 

SEE: Emirates changes flight crews after Trump's travel ban

Airlines around the world turned away passengers, refunding tickets and rebooking flights in the aftermath of President Donald Trump's immigration order over the weekend. The order also suspended the US refugee program for four months - but its effect on approved green card holders remains unclear.

SA's Dlamini-Zuma will be residing over the proceedings for the last time as a Chad candidate Moussa Faki Mahamat has been appointed as the new African Union chair. At the summit, the country of Morocco has also been readmitted into the African Union after a 33-year absence


What to read next on Traveller24

Trump's #MuslimBan: 4 things travellers need to know about the US travel restrictions

US travel ban could hurt fight against terrorism

Emirates changes flight crews after Trump's travel ban

- Traveller24

NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

African Union decides to readmit Morocco: presidents

31 January 2017, 12:27
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma speaking during a press conference as head of the African Union (AU) Commission. (Simon Maina, AFP)

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma speaking during a press conference as head of the African Union (AU) Commission. (Simon Maina, AFP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.