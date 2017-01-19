Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Barrow will be sworn-in on Gambian soil, supporters insist

Dakar - Supporters of Gambia's president-elect insist that Adama Barrow will be sworn-in on Thursday on Gambian soil.

A spokesperson for the opposition coalition, Halifa Salla, spoke on Wednesday evening as the tiny West African country headed for a likely midnight showdown with President Yahya Jammeh, who refuses to leave office.

Senegalese troops with a regional force are moving toward Gambia's borders as international pressure increases on Jammeh to leave power.

His mandate had been set to expire on Thursday, but lawmakers voted to extend Jammeh's term by three months.

- AP