Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Osinbajo resignation rumour: Saraki denies being asked to take over

Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied reports that he contracted some governors to pressure acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign.

British PM will open Brexit plan to MPs

26 January 2017, 13:17

Most Read

Related Stories

London - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she would publish her Brexit plan in parliament so that MPs can scrutinise it, but insisted the government's timetable was on track.

The announcement is a concession to lawmakers angered at what they say is the lack of detail so far in May's proposals for leaving the European Union.

It also came a day after Supreme Court judges ruled against May's government and said the prime minister must win parliamentary approval before starting formal talks to exit the bloc.

The Conservative leader said MPs would be presented with a "white paper" policy document outlining her negotiating strategy, though she did not say when it would be published.

"I recognise that there is an appetite in this house to see that plan set out," she told parliament's lower House of Commons in her weekly questions session.

White papers outline proposals for future legislation and form a basis for consultation and discussion.

"I can confirm to the house that our plan will be set out in a white paper published in this house," May said.

However, the white paper was a "separate issue" from a draft law that is expected this week and which will give MPs a vote on formally beginning the Brexit process.

It was reported Wednesday that she will introduce the bill on triggering Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty -- serving notice of Britain's intention to leave - on Thursday.

Overwhelmingly voted

May's Downing Street office later said that the white paper would "be based on the speech" she gave last week, in which she announced Britain's intention to leave the EU's single market.

The British Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday was a landmark judgement and a setback for May, just before she flies to Washington to meet US President Donald Trump.

In angry exchanges in parliament with Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour main opposition party, May said she would protect workers' rights in leaving the EU and was "not afraid to speak frankly" with Trump.

The legal case on leaving the EU has revived divisions within Britain - after last June's referendum saw 52% vote to exit, splitting the country and presenting a potential constitutional crisis.

May had wanted to start the two-year Brexit process - invoking Article 50 - without a vote in parliament, but she failed to overturn a High Court ruling that said lawmakers must be consulted.

As the appeal was being heard in December, May managed to win a parliamentary vote that MPs would stick to her March deadline for triggering Brexit in return for explaining her plans.

"The house has overwhelmingly voted that Article 50 should be triggered before the end of March 2017," May told MPs.

"Following the Supreme Court judgement, a bill will be provided for this house and there will be the proper debates in this chamber," and in the upper House of Lords revising chamber, she said.

Bold vision

"There is then the separate question of actually publishing the plan that I have set out: a bold vision for Britain for the future.

"I will do that in a white paper and one of our objectives is the best possible free trade arrangement with the European Union."

A series of high-profile Conservative MPs who backed Britain staying in the EU, including former finance minister Ken Clarke, had called for May to produce a white paper.

There had been concerns that rebel Conservatives could team up with opposition parties to amend the Article 50 bill to force ministers into publishing a white paper if they did not do so voluntarily.

May's Conservative government currently has a working majority of 16 in the 650-member parliament.

May flies to the United States on Thursday, before holding talks at the White House with Trump on Friday.

- AFP

Tags theresa may uk brexit
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Get news from Trump, not media - GOP leader

26 January 2017, 12:36
FILE: British prime minister in waiting, Theresa May, speaks outside the Houses of Parliament in London. (Dominic Lipinski, PA via AP)

FILE: British prime minister in waiting, Theresa May, speaks outside the Houses of Parliament in London. (Dominic Lipinski, PA via AP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.