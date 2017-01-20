Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Police authorities send Lagos Commissioner of Police back to school

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, will be leaving his position days after he was accused of being part of a plot to harm the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore.

Calls mount against Tunisia jail-for-joint law

20 January 2017, 09:54

Most Read

Related Stories

Tunis - Tunisia is facing mounting calls, from rights groups all the way up to the head of state, to reform a law that jails youths for a year for smoking a joint.

"Repression is not effective at all... I am totally against imprisonment," the country's secretary of state for youth, Faten Kallel, said in La Presse newspaper.

Law 52, dating back to 1992 during the rule of toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, lays down a mandatory jail sentence of one year for use of narcotics and rules out any mitigating circumstances.

Before Tunisia's 2011 revolution, the law was used to suppress criticism of the Ben Ali regime.

Its use has since become widespread, with thousands of young Tunisians locked up each year mostly for use of cannabis.

Between 2011 and 2016, the number of trials under Law 52 shot up from 732 to 5 744, official figures show.

"Long prison sentences are cruel, disproportionate, and counterproductive punishment for recreational users," Human Rights Watch said in a report entitled "All this for a joint."

Behind bars, those convicted often have "to share an overcrowded cell with persons imprisoned for serious crimes", said HRW.

"People convicted for drug use or possession leave prison with a criminal record that often prevents them from gaining employment and subjects them to social stigma and police harassment," said the New York-based rights watchdog.

Civil society groups hailed an amendment which the government proposed to parliament in December that would not lay down prison sentence for first- or second-time offenders.

But "the enthusiasm was short-lived", said HRW's Amna Guellali.

The justice ministry, at the bidding of a parliamentary legal commission, has restored the possibility of prison terms for first-time offenders.

"Deputies thought the original version was too tolerant," the commission's Hassouna Nasfi told AFP.

He said the commission would hear the views of civil society groups on Thursday and of detainees next week.

 Sajin 52 movement 

The backdown has mobilised public opinion against the drugs law, gathered around the "Sajin 521" (Prisoner 52) movement.

President Beji Caid Essebsi, who is aged 90, is also an advocate for reform.

"We must not wreck young people's future," he told a group of foreign students last week.

Yassine Brahim, leader of liberal centre-right party Afek Tounes, has warned that convicted youths - in a country struggling to redress its economy and faced with jihadist threats - risked radicalisation behind bars.

On the Islamist side of Tunisian politics, Lotfi Zitoun has joined the clamour against Law 52.

The numbers are "crazy: almost a third of the prisons' population is made up of young Tunisians who used illicit substances.

Among them are students, pupils, our children," Zitoun, who is close to Rashed Ghannouchi, leader of the powerful Islamist movement Ennahda, told a forum.

Calling for the use of cannabis to be decriminalised, he warned that penal sentences could throw disenchanted young Tunisians facing a bleak future into the clutches of terrorist groups.

- AFP

NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Obama's parting message: We're going to be OK

19 January 2017, 15:17
(iStock)

(iStock)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.