Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Adeboye retires as RCCG GO, Obayemi named successor

Pastor E.A Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Diamond ring shame: I'm not in defiance of court order, Mugabe's wife Grace says

08 January 2017, 08:57Frank Chikowore, News24

Most Read

Related Stories

Harare – Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe says she is not in defiance of a court order compelling her to return three properties that she seized from a Lebanese businessman in a botched $1.35m diamond ring deal.

Harare High Court judge Clement Phiri ordered Grace in December to return the properties within 24 hours and to ensure that employees of the Lebanese tycoon Jamal Ahmed returned to their work stations.

The controversial First Lady, who is currently in China accompanying her husband, President Robert Mugabe, who is on his month-long vacation, has not taken any steps since the order was made.

The First Lady’s attorneys, Manase and Manase Legal Practitioners, told the local daily News Day newspaper that Mugabe's wife was appealing against the court’s decision and therefore, she was not in contempt of court.

"The whole process was wrong as the First Lady was never served with papers and we are challenging that decision. It is wrong to say she has defied a court order because we have already indicated that we are appealing against the ruling to evict those people occupying those properties," Grace’s lawyer Wellington Pasipanodya was quoted as saying.

Threatened with harm 

But Ahmed’s lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, insisted that the First Lady was in contempt of court.

"You cannot appeal against a provisional order and the order that was made by Justice Phiri has to be complied with," said Mtetwa. "We have since approached the deputy sheriff to evict the people occupying the properties in question because they have refused to vacate voluntarily in compliance with the court order."

Court papers showed that Grace paid the full amount of $1.35m for the ring through a local commercial bank. However, the deal went sour after the First Lady decided that she no longer wanted the polished diamond ring upon delivery and demanded that Ahmed repays the money that she had paid. She also demanded that the money be paid into her private account in Dubai.  

The diamond ring was meant to be Mugabe’s gift to Grace to mark their 20th wedding anniversary.

Court documents also showed that Ahmed could not return to Zimbabwe after he claimed he was threatened with harm by some unnamed security personnel including Grace's son Russell Goreraza, his son-in-law, Simba Chikore and Kennedy Fero, who according to papers before court was part of the First Lady’s security team.  

- News24

Tags robert mugabe jamal ahmed grace mugabe zimbabwe southern africa
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

No charges in inquiry of child sex abuse by French troops in CAR

06 January 2017, 16:01
Grace Mugabe (File: AP)

Grace Mugabe (File: AP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.