Drought: Thousands of livestock killed in Tanzania

Morogoro – Thousands of livestock have died in eastern Tanzania due to drought that has hit most parts of southern and east Africa, said a report on Tuesday.

According to The Citizen, at least 3829 livestock died in the drought hit Parakuyo village in Kilosa district, Morogoro region.

Morogoro regional commissioner Dr Steven Kebwe had recently visited the village and saw thousands of dead animals, while others were in bad condition due to starvation.

He has since ordered the formation of an investigating committee to look into the disaster.

Reports have indicated that the worst livestock 'disaster' to have hit the east African country was witnessed sometime in 2010.

According to All-Africa.com at least 700 000 livestock were killed by the drought spell which had razed the Northern Zone.

Official figures from the regional commissioner’s office at the time indicated that the famine killed at least 316 437 cattle, 236 359 goats and 92 640 sheep in the seven districts of Arusha.

Reports have indicated that a number of sub-Saharan countries have been hit hard by El-Nino induced drought, forcing many countries to seek international aid.

- News 24