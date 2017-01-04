Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

MMM Nigeria releases date for unfreezing of accounts

The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

Drought: Thousands of livestock killed in Tanzania

04 January 2017, 13:38

Most Read

Related Stories

Morogoro – Thousands of livestock have died in eastern Tanzania due to drought that has hit most parts of southern and east Africa, said a report on Tuesday.

According to The Citizen, at least 3829 livestock died in the drought hit Parakuyo village in Kilosa district, Morogoro region.

Morogoro regional commissioner Dr Steven Kebwe had recently visited the village and saw thousands of dead animals, while others were in bad condition due to starvation.

He has since ordered the formation of an investigating committee to look into the disaster.

Reports have indicated that the worst livestock 'disaster' to have hit the east African country was witnessed sometime in 2010.

According to All-Africa.com at least 700 000 livestock were killed by the drought spell which had razed the Northern Zone.

Official figures from the regional commissioner’s office at the time indicated that the famine killed at least 316 437 cattle, 236 359 goats and 92 640 sheep in the seven districts of Arusha.

Reports have indicated that a number of sub-Saharan countries have been hit hard by El-Nino induced drought, forcing many countries to seek international aid.

 

- News 24

Tags tanzania east africa
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Head of Gambia's electoral commission flees to Senegal

04 January 2017, 12:01
(iStock)

(iStock)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.