Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

2016 prophecies that didn't come to pass

Some popular Nigerian clerics ushered in last year with prophecies, some of which did not come to pass.

Ecowas move is an 'act of war', says Gambia's Jammeh

02 January 2017, 10:25

Most Read

Related Stories

Banjul - Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has accused the West African regional bloc Ecowas  of declaring war after demanding that he stand down following his defeat at the ballot box.

Regional leaders warned last month that the 15-member Ecowas would "take all necessary action to enforce the results" of the December 1 poll.

Jammeh retorted in a New Year's speech on Saturday night that the Ecowas summit decision was "totally illegal" as it violated the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of member states.

"It is in effect a declaration of war and an insult to our constitution. It is therefore absolutely unacceptable," said Jammeh.

"Let me make [it] very clear that we are ready to defend the country against any aggression and there will be no compromise on this."

'Unjustifiable and unprecedented anomalies'

Opposition leader Adama Barrow was declared the winner of the ballot in the former British colony and Jammeh - in power for 22 years - initially conceded defeat.

But he reversed his decision a week later, condemning "unacceptable errors" by election authorities and calling for a new election.

The Gambia's top court said last month it was adjourning until January 10 a case filed by Jammeh to annul the vote results.

Jammeh's stance has stoked international concerns about the future of the small west African country, with the UN joining African leaders in calling for him to allow Barrow to take the oath of office as scheduled on January 19.

But the 51-year-old strongman has remained defiant.

"Given the unjustifiable and unprecedented anomalies... what we are simply and rightfully asking for is to return to the polls and allow the Gambians to elect who they want to be their president in free and fair elections," he said on Saturday.

- AFP

Tags yahya jammeh adama barrow gambia gambia 2016 elections west africa
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Tunisia says 800 returning jihadists jailed or tracked

02 January 2017, 08:37
Yahya Jammeh (File: AFP)

Yahya Jammeh (File: AFP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.