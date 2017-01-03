The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Egypt arrests 12 protesting transfer of islands to Saudis

Cairo - Egyptian police have arrested 12 people at a protest against the transfer of two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia.

Security officials say the Monday arrests were made around the Journalists' Union building in central Cairo, where dozens of people, mostly lawyers and journalists, had gathered to demonstrate. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief reporters.

Last Thursday, state media reported that President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi's government approved the maritime border agreement and sent it to parliament for ratification despite a court ruling the deal unconstitutional.

The transfer was announced alongside a Saudi aid package last year, leading critics to condemn it as a land sell-off. The April signing of the agreement set off the largest demonstrations of Sisi's two-year rule.

- AP