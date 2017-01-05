Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Ethiopia jails at least 20 Muslims accused of pursuing Sharia state

Addis Ababa - An Ethiopian court has sentenced 20 Muslims to prison after they were found guilty of trying to establish a state ruled by Sharia law and inciting violence.

They were charged under Ethiopia's controversial anti-terrorism law.

All but one received five and a half years. Two were journalists working for a Muslim radio station.

The state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate, citing the court ruling, said on Tuesday that they also were found to be "participating in a movement to secure the release of another Muslim group."

Muslims have long felt marginalized in Ethiopia and have carried out a number of protests since 2011.

Some were met with force.

Mustafa Safi, the defendants' lawyer, says they didn't receive a fair trial and were not able to pray in detention.

He says they will appeal.

- AP