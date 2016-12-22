Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

I am under pressure to contest for Presidency in 2019 - Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he is under intense pressure to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Former US Gymnastics doc faces child porn charges

22 December 2016, 13:31

Most Read

Related Stories

Chicago - A former US Olympic gymnastics team doctor is facing growing accusations of sexual misconduct with a judge ordering him held without bond in a child pornography case while a new lawsuit accused him of abusing a patient.

Larry Nassar had served on the US gymnastics team as recently as last year. Michigan State University, where he had his practice, fired him in September after multiple accusations surfaced.

A federal judge in Michigan ordered Nassar held without bond on Wednesday after an FBI agent testified that at least 37 000 images and videos of child pornography were recovered on hard drives belonging to the doctor, US media reported.

Similar offences

Some videos showed Nassar sexually assaulting young girls in a pool, agent Rod Charles testified in a court hearing, the Lansing State Journal reported.

Nassar, who was arrested last week, could face a maximum of 40 years in prison if convicted.

The investigation is ongoing and prosecutors have made a broad appeal for information from the public regarding any other similar offences committed by Nassar in or outside of Michigan, or abroad.

And in another development on Wednesday, former Michigan State University softball player Tiffany Lopez sued the university and Nassar, claiming in a suit filed in Los Angeles that he molested her multiple times while she was a student athlete in the late 1990s.

Lopez, who has spoken out publicly in the case, said the abuse happened during treatments for chronic back pain.

Sexual abuse

Nassar was last month charged by Michigan state prosecutors with sexual misconduct with a victim younger than 13. In that case, the child was not a patient or a gymnast, authorities said.

Nassar's legal woes come as USA Gymnastics is reeling from a recent investigative report by the Indianapolis Star newspaper, which claims at least 368 young gymnasts were sexually assaulted by coaches or other adults involved in the sport.

The newspaper also said USA Gymnastics officials failed to alert authorities when its coaches were accused of sexual abuse.


- AFP

Tags us gymnastics us child pornography
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Van explodes outside Oz office of Christian group

22 December 2016, 12:20
(iStock)

(iStock)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.