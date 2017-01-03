Hello 

MMM Nigeria releases date for unfreezing of accounts

The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

Gambia opposition warns Jammeh against 'rebel' moves

03 January 2017, 16:05

Dakar - Gambia's political opposition says long-time ruler Yahya Jammeh could be considered a rebel leader if he takes up arms and doesn't step down later this month.

Halifa Sallah, spokesperson for Gambia's opposition coalition, gave the firm warning on Monday, days after the president railed against the West African regional bloc that has urged him to step down.

Jammeh vowed that any presence of foreign troops in the tiny West African nation would be tantamount to an act of war.

The president's party is challenging the results in the December 1 election won by opposition coalition candidate Adama Barrow.

Meanwhile, President-elect Barrow says he is planning a January 19 inauguration. He has urged Jammeh to open communication channels and peacefully relinquish power after 22 years in office.

- AP

Tags yahya jammeh adama barrow gambia gambia 2016 elections west africa
Yahya Jammeh. (File: AFP)

