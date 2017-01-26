Hello 

Osinbajo resignation rumour: Saraki denies being asked to take over

Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied reports that he contracted some governors to pressure acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign.

Get news from Trump, not media - GOP leader

26 January 2017, 12:36

Washington - The Republican chair of the House Science panel says Americans should get their news from President Donald Trump and not the news media.

Republican Lamar Smith of Texas said if Trump were a Democrat, the media would be saying he has tremendous energy. But Smith says the "national, liberal media" won't print or air such attributes.

The congress member said on Monday night: "Better to get your news directly from the president. In fact, it might be the only way to get the unvarnished truth."

Trump has repeatedly made false claims about fraudulent balloting costing him the popular vote and disputed the turnout for his inauguration.

Kellyanne Conway, an aide to Trump, said this weekend that the White House was offering "alternative facts" to the ones reported by the media.

- AP

Tags donald trump us
Boy shot classmate, then asked victim to shoot him

26 January 2017, 11:29
