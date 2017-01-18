Journalist arrested for ‘selling’ nude pictures for sex

Ghana - A Ghanaian journalist identified as Emmanuel Orlando Matrevi from Cape Coast, has been arrested for collecting nude pictures from women to blackmail them.



According to 3news, the 37-year old, who was a volunteer with Coastal TV in Cape Coast, has been threatening to publish nude pictures of ladies if they allegedly refuse him sex.



Speaking to Onua FM, the Central Regional Crime Officer, Chief Superintendent Baffour Appenteng said that the suspect pretends to be someone residing abroad, he then lures the girls through social media.



After establishing an intimate relationship with the ladies online, he would then request for nude pictures and arrange a meeting, telling them he is in town.



During the meetings with the ladies, he allegedly asks for sex from them or threatens to make the nude pictures public with some of the ladies giving into his demand.



But after a series of sexual encounters with one of his victims, Chief Supt. Appenteng said, the lady got fed up and reported his modus operandi to the police.



The accused, who has been arrested and granted bail about a week ago, was days later re-arrested after another girl reported his abominable activity to the police.



Emmanuel, whose iPad with the nude pictures is in the possession of the police, will be arraigned soon.





- News 24