Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

MMM removes all payment requests from its system

MMM Nigeria has removed all requests for payment on its system.

Journalist arrested for ‘selling’ nude pictures for sex

18 January 2017, 13:22

Most Read

Related Stories

Ghana - A Ghanaian journalist identified as Emmanuel Orlando Matrevi from Cape Coast, has been arrested for collecting nude pictures from women to blackmail them.

According to 3news, the 37-year old, who was a volunteer with Coastal TV in Cape Coast, has been threatening to publish nude pictures of ladies if they allegedly refuse him sex.

Speaking to Onua FM, the Central Regional Crime Officer, Chief Superintendent Baffour Appenteng said that the suspect pretends to be someone residing abroad, he then lures the girls through social media.

After establishing an intimate relationship with the ladies online, he would then request for nude pictures and arrange a meeting, telling them he is in town.

During the meetings with the ladies, he allegedly asks for sex from them or threatens to make the nude pictures public with some of the ladies giving into his demand.

But after a series of sexual encounters with one of his victims, Chief Supt. Appenteng said, the lady got fed up and reported his modus operandi to the police.

The accused, who has been arrested and granted bail about a week ago, was days later re-arrested after another girl reported his abominable activity to the police.

Emmanuel, whose iPad with the nude pictures is in the possession of the police, will be arraigned soon.

- News 24

Tags ghana
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Gambian president declares state of emergency

18 January 2017, 12:05
(IStock)

(IStock)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.