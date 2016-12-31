Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Kerry speech 'skewed against Israel' - Netanyahu

Jerusalem - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a major speech by US Secretary of State John Kerry on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday "skewed against Israel".

"Like the Security Council resolution that Secretary Kerry advanced in the UN, his speech tonight was skewed against Israel," a statement from Netanyahu's office said.

"For over an hour, Kerry obsessively dealt with settlements and barely touched upon the root of the conflict - Palestinian opposition to a Jewish state in any boundaries."

Netanyahu was planning to make a statement at his office in Jerusalem in response to Kerry.

Kerry's speech included sharp criticism of Israeli settlement building and came after last week's UN Security Council resolution calling for an end to such activity.

The United States and others say continued settlement building is steadily eating away at the possibility of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

- AFP