Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

FULL TEXT: Buhari’s New Year message to Nigerians

Read President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year message to Nigerians.

LEAKED REPORT: Mugabe 'in trouble with war vets'

01 January 2017, 10:38Frank Chikowore, News24

Most Read

Related Stories

Harare - A leaked confidential ministerial document has revealed that Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, 92, might be in trouble after the country's former freedom fighters declared that they no longer want him to lead the southern African country.

The war veterans, who called Mugabe "a genocidal dictator", issued a damning communique sometime in 2016, declaring that they would not support Mugabe's candidature in the 2018 national elections. The former freedom fighters argued that the veteran leader’s candidacy was going to be a hard-sell because of his advanced age.

The war veterans, however, disowned the communique when they were arrested and arraigned before a Harare magistrate, facing charges of undermining Mugabe's authority. 

The former freedom fighters have also openly declared their support to a faction within the ruling Zanu-PF party led by Mugabe's deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa. Another faction calling itself Generation 40 is backing First Lady Grace Mugabe to succeed her nonagenarian husband. 

'National security threat' 

The leaked report, directed to the veteran leader and signed by defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi and his war veterans counterpart Tshinga Dube, a copy of which is in News24's possession, alleged that Mugabe's fallout with leaders of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association was posing a "national security threat" to the country.

"The problems affecting war veterans in their totality and complexity are beginning to define a national security threat, with unpleasant connotations as the 2018 elections approach," reads part of the report.

Mugabe, who is on holiday in the Far East with his entire family, is always surrounded by hordes of security aides.

The leaked document also alleged that some of the problems affecting war veterans were being sponsored by unnamed senior officials within Mugabe's Zanu-PF.

The ministerial committee tasked to investigate Mugabe's tiff with war veterans recommended the nonagenarian to move with speed to deal with the issue before it goes "out of hand".

Coalition 

"This plea solemnly seeks to invoke Your Excellency's tried and tested statesmanship, your esteemed wisdom and prudence so that you may consider intervening both in the party and government in order to restore matters concerning war veterans before they go too far out of hand," the document stated.

Efforts to get a comment from war veterans leader, Christopher Mutsvangwa were fruitless. Mugabe's spokesperson George Charamba's mobile phone went unanswered. 

However, the local Newsday newspaper reported recently that the former freedom fighters would meet soon to choose Mugabe's successor. At the same time, NewZimbabwe.com quoted unnamed sources saying war veterans were considering an unidentified Zimbabwean businessman to challenge Mugabe in the 2018 polls. 

This comes at a time when opposition parties are mulling forming a coalition and fielding a single presidential candidate that would face off with Mugabe in the forthcoming elections. 

- News24

Tags zanu-pf christopher mutsvangwa emmerson mnangagwa robert mugabe tshinga dube sydney sekeramayi zimbabwe southern africa
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Environment minister assassinated

01 January 2017, 09:09
Robert Mugabe (File: AFP)

Robert Mugabe (File: AFP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.