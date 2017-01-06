Lightning kills 2 girls in separate incidents

Hello 

06 January 2017, 10:15

Cape Town - At least two girls were killed while two others were burnt in two separate lightning incidents in Zimbabwe, a report said on Wednesday.  

According to the Chronicle newspaper, one of the girls was a 12-year-old from Tsholotsho while the other one was a 7-year-old from Lupane.

Chief Mabhikwa of Lupane said that the 7-year-old girl was accompanied by two other girls who had since been hospitalised after being struck by the lightning bolt.

The three girls had been herding donkeys when the incident happened. 

"One of the girls, the 7-year-old, was struck by lightning and she died on the spot. The other two managed to walk back home and reported the matter to their mother Miss Sihle Dube," Mabhikwa was quoted as saying.

Police confirmed the deaths.

News24 reported recently that a woman together with her two sons were last week burnt beyond recognition after lightning struck the hut in which they were sheltering in south eastern Zimbabwe.

The family of three had just returned from doing their respective chores when nature struck their home.

The hut in which they had sought shelter, caught fire and the three were burnt to death.


- News 24

Tags zimbabwe southern africa
