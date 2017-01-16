Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

FG rejects BBOG conditions for joining Chibok Girls’ search mission

The Federal Government has rejected the conditions given by the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group for joining a day search sorties for missing Chibok girls to Sambisa Forest.

Man, 36, rapes girlfriend's daughter, 11, as siblings watch

16 January 2017, 10:22

Most Read

Related Stories

Bulawayo – A 36-year-old man was arrested in Zimbabwe after he allegedly raped his girlfriend's 11-year-old daughter while her younger siblings aged 4 and 6 years watched.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, Vusumuzi Maphosa appeared in court in Plumtree and was remanded until January 24.

Maphosa allegedly broke into the hut in which the three siblings were sleeping on December 5 at around 22:00. 

"He covered covered the juvenile's mouth with his hand and removed her clothes. The juvenile struggled with Maphosa until her siblings woke up," Prosecutor Elisha Mazorodze was quoted as saying.   

Maphosa threatened to beat the younger siblings if they screamed. He then raped the girl once and fled the scene. 

It was then that the girl's siblings rushed to alert their mother, who then reported him to the police.  

Last year a 47-year-old was sentenced to 30 years in jail after he repeatedly raped his teenage daughter whom he subsequently impregnated, according to Zimbabwe Mail.  

On the first occasion, the old man sneaked out of his wife's bedroom and went on to force himself on his 19-year-old daughter.

On the second occasion, the convicted rapist forced himself on his daughter while his wife was away.


- News24

Tags zimbabwe southern africa
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

26 N Koreans rescued as cargo ship sinks off Japan

13 January 2017, 13:38
Rape victim. MSF.

Rape victim. MSF.

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.