Man, 36, rapes girlfriend's daughter, 11, as siblings watch

Bulawayo – A 36-year-old man was arrested in Zimbabwe after he allegedly raped his girlfriend's 11-year-old daughter while her younger siblings aged 4 and 6 years watched.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, Vusumuzi Maphosa appeared in court in Plumtree and was remanded until January 24.

Maphosa allegedly broke into the hut in which the three siblings were sleeping on December 5 at around 22:00.

"He covered covered the juvenile's mouth with his hand and removed her clothes. The juvenile struggled with Maphosa until her siblings woke up," Prosecutor Elisha Mazorodze was quoted as saying.

Maphosa threatened to beat the younger siblings if they screamed. He then raped the girl once and fled the scene.



It was then that the girl's siblings rushed to alert their mother, who then reported him to the police.

Last year a 47-year-old was sentenced to 30 years in jail after he repeatedly raped his teenage daughter whom he subsequently impregnated, according to Zimbabwe Mail.

On the first occasion, the old man sneaked out of his wife's bedroom and went on to force himself on his 19-year-old daughter.

On the second occasion, the convicted rapist forced himself on his daughter while his wife was away.





- News24